Chasing the cool: Second-tier destinations are the new summer getaways

As Indian summers grow increasingly harsh, travellers are beginning to rethink their summer holiday plans. Affluent and aspirational Indians are moving beyond traditional hill stations in search of cooler, quieter, and more experience-led destinations. The shift is no longer just about vacationing: It is about climate escape, wellness, slower living, remote working, adventure, and discovering places that feel less crowded and more personal.

Travel is also becoming increasingly collective. Nearly 60 per cent of Airbnb searches this summer were driven by group and family travel, followed by over 30 per cent from duo travellers, underlining the growing importance of shared experiences.

Bajaj notes that what connects both domestic and international travel trends is the growing preference for shared experiences. Families, friends and groups are increasingly choosing entire homes that offer shared kitchens, common living spaces, gardens and the flexibility to travel at their own pace. “The stay itself is becoming central to the holiday experience, whether it is a valley home in Kangra or a traditional Hanok stay in Seoul,” he says.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, country head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, says: "This summer, we're seeing Indian travellers move towards cooler, greener escapes and destinations like Meghalaya, Sikkim, Kullu and Kangra are trending this season on Airbnb. Internationally, Japan and South Korea are seeing strong interest from Indian travellers, driven by growing cultural familiarity and curiosity.”

The trend reflects a larger behavioural shift in Indian travel, shaped by climate realities, digital discovery and the growing desire for meaningful experiences over checklist tourism. Increasingly, travellers are prioritising nature, privacy, flexibility and emotional comfort over hurried itineraries and overcrowded hotspots.

“We once planned holidays around landmarks. Now we plan them around feelings — cool air, empty roads, long conversations, and the relief of slowing down,” says Amit Mehta, a 55-year-old Gurugram-based corporate professional.

There is also a noticeable shift this summer from predictable hill stations such as Manali and Mussoorie toward quieter, less commercialised and experience-led destinations. As Indian summers grow severer and popular hill towns become packed, travellers are beginning to look beyond traditional circuits in search of chiller climates, lower congestion and slower, more immersive experiences.

According to Rikant Pittie, co-founder and chief executive officer of EaseMyTrip, travellers are increasingly exploring destinations such as Shangarh, Jibhi, Shoja (all in Himachal Pradesh), Munsiyari (Uttarakhand), and Yusmarg (Kashmir) during peak summer months. He describes the trend not as a rejection of legacy destinations, but as a redistribution of travel demand.

For many travellers, the appeal lies in escaping not just the heat, but the pace and pressure of urban life itself. “We wanted a place that still felt untouched,” says Delhi-based traveller Rhea Malhotra, who recently booked a family trip to Tawang. “After seeing overcrowded videos from Manali and Shimla, we decided to choose somewhere quieter, greener and slower. Tawang felt like an experience rather than just another holiday destination.”

“On our platform, this is being driven by a combination of crowd management, pricing considerations and increasing awareness of newer destinations through digital discovery,” he says. “Travellers today are more willing to explore beyond traditional circuits in favour of locations that offer better value, lower congestion and more immersive experiences, especially for short summer getaways.”

In the Northeast, destinations such as Tawang and Haflong are witnessing rising search and booking interest as travellers increasingly seek scenic value and lower crowd density.