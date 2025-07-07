Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Cheats posing as EPFO agents are a threat: Red flags and how to stay safe

Cheats posing as EPFO agents are a threat: Red flags and how to stay safe

Pension fund doesn't employ agents and its services are available for free use on its website

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Cheats posing as agents of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) are duping subscribers of the pension scheme by offering faster withdrawals or assistance in claims.
 
Experts warn that people may lose their hard-earned retirement savings to such fraud.
 

How these scams work

 
Scammers often contact EPFO members via calls, emails, or even WhatsApp messages, claiming to be officials or authorised agents. They lure people by:
 
  • Offering faster PF claims or early withdrawals for a “small processing fee”. 
  • Asking for sensitive details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, OTPs, or bank account credentials. 
  • Claiming the account is “frozen” and needs reactivation via a link or payment. 
  • Once these details are shared, fraudsters can siphon off funds or misuse the personal information for identity theft.
 

Why EPFO does not appoint agents

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has repeatedly clarified that it does not authorise any middlemen or third-party agencies for withdrawals, account updates, or claim settlements. All services are available free of charge through the EPFO portal (epfindia.gov.in), the UMANG app, or regional EPFO offices.
 

Tips to protect your EPF account take these measures:

 
  • Never share UAN, OTP, or bank account information with anyone claiming to be an EPFO agent. 
  • Access EPFO services only via official platforms like the EPFO website and UMANG app. 
  • Ignore suspicious calls or emails asking for payments or login credentials. 
  • Regularly check your PF balance and passbook for unauthorised transactions.
 

What to do if you’re targeted

If you suspect fraud, immediately report the matter to your bank and lodge a complaint with EPFO’s grievance portal. You can also call the EPFO helpline (14470) for guidance.

Topics :PF WithdrawalEPFOBS Web Reportsfinance

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

