Christmas bank holidays: Banks to stay shut up to five days in many states

Bank holidays Tomorrow: Banks across India will observe a series of public and regional holidays during the Christmas week, with some states witnessing closures for as many as five days, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule.

This means that while banks in some states will operate normally on some dates, they will remain closed on others. Christmas, which falls on December 25, is the only pan-India bank holiday, during which all public and private sector banks will remain closed.

Upcoming bank holidays in December 2025

• December 24: Christmas Eve- Banks will stay shut in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong.

• December 25: Christmas- Banks will be shut nationwide. • December 26: Christmas Celebration- Banks will stay shut in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong. • December 27: Christmas- Banks will be shut in Kohima only. • December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah- Banks will be shut in Shillong only. December 31: New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa- Banks will be shut in Aizawl and Imphal. More about the Christmas bank holiday 2025 Starting on December 24, many North-eastern states will observe the bank holidays for consecutive days. Customers can still use ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and net banking to access services during bank holidays.