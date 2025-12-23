Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Cognizant renews lease at Mindspace Navi Mumbai for ₹62.7 lakh/month

The renewal was registered on December 12, 2025, with a security deposit of ₹3.76 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks continues to attract large technology tenants due to its Grade-A assets,
Cognizant Technology Solutions India has renewed its office lease at Mindspace Business Parks in Navi Mumbai, signing a fresh five-year agreement for 92,208 sq ft at a monthly rent of ₹62,70,144, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
The transaction covers office spaces on the 2nd (Unit 201) and 6th floors (Unit 601) of Mindspace, Plot No. 3, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC. The renewal was registered on December 12, 2025, with a security deposit of ₹3.76 crore.
 
Key Commercial Terms
 
Total area: 92,208 sq ft
 
Monthly rent: ₹62.7 lakh
 
Rent per sq ft: ₹68
 
Security deposit: ₹3.76 crore
 
Lease tenure: 60 months
 
Lock-in period: 36 months
 
Annual escalation: 4.5%
 
Car parks: 99 slots
 
CAM charges: ₹11 per sq ft per month
 
Handover date: July 5, 2025
 
Rent-free period: May 5, 2030 – July 4, 2030
 
This renewal signals steady office space demand in institutional-grade parks even as workplace strategies evolve. Mindspace Business Parks continues to attract large technology tenants due to its Grade-A assets, transport connectivity and integrated business ecosystem.

