Cognizant renews lease at Mindspace Navi Mumbai for ₹62.7 lakh/month

Cognizant Technology Solutions India has renewed its office lease at Mindspace Business Parks in Navi Mumbai, signing a fresh five-year agreement for 92,208 sq ft at a monthly rent of ₹62,70,144, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction covers office spaces on the 2nd (Unit 201) and 6th floors (Unit 601) of Mindspace, Plot No. 3, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC. The renewal was registered on December 12, 2025, with a security deposit of ₹3.76 crore.

Key Commercial Terms

Total area: 92,208 sq ft

Monthly rent: ₹62.7 lakh

Rent per sq ft: ₹68