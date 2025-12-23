Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune most affordable, Mumbai falls below 50% EMI ratio

India’s housing affordability improved across seven of the top eight cities in 2025, powered by sharply lower home loan interest rates and steady income growth, according to Knight Frank India’s latest Affordability Index. The improvement comes after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 125 bps since February 2025, reversing the affordability hit caused by the 250 bps rate hike cycle of 2022.

For the first time in recorded history, Mumbai—India’s most expensive real estate market—has breached the affordability threshold, with the EMI-to-income ratio falling to 47% in 2025, down from 50% last year and a steep decline from 93% in 2010.

The Knight Frank Affordability Index indicates the proportion of income that a household requires, to fund the monthly instalment (EMI) of a housing unit in a particular city. So, a Knight Frank Affordability index level of 40% for a city implies that on an average, households in that city need to spend 40% of their income to fund the EMI of housing loan for that unit. An EMI/ Income ratio over 50% is considered unaffordable as it is the limit beyond which banks rarely underwrite a mortgage. Assumptions: EMI, housing unit size and price/ sq ft represent city-level averages.

EMI:

Loan Tenure – 20 years

Loan to Value – 80%

Home loan interest rate - Average home loan rates

Area of housing unit: House size is fixed for each city across the years but varies within different cities taking into account the average size preference for each city. EMI to Household Income Chart

Housing Price: Median housing price for that city Affordability Index of leading eight cities of India Source: Knight Frank Research. Note: For H2 2025, affordability and income levels are calculated keeping all variables constant, except for the interest rate. Across India, Ahmedabad (18%), Pune (22%), and Kolkata (22%) emerged as the most affordable markets, while NCR was the only city where affordability worsened, rising marginally from 27% to 28% due to a surge in premium-segment launches pushing up weighted average prices. According to the Affordability Index, Ahmedabad is the most affordable housing market among the top eight cities, with a ratio of 18%.

In Mumbai, housing affordability has improved significantly, with the EMI-to- income ratio declining to 47%. This marks the first time in the city’s history that affordability hasfallen below the 50% threshold, signalling a new and more sustainable level of housing affordability. Knight Frank India’s Affordability Index, which measures the proportion of household income spent on EMIs, showed a consistent improvement across the eight 1 major Indian cities between 2010 and 2021. Affordability strengthened further during the pandemic as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the policy repo rate to decade lows. However, in response to elevated inflation, the RBI increased the repo rate by 250 bps over a nine-month period beginning May 2022, which led to a temporary deterioration in affordability during 2022.

"Rate stability from February 2023 onward supported a gradual recovery in affordability conditions. More recently, with economic growth remaining resilient and inflation easing materially, the RBI has reduced the repo rate by 125 bps since February 2025, resulting in a further improvement in affordability across most housing markets. This supportive rate environment has helped residential sales sustain close to the post- pandemic peak recorded in 2024. The supportive interest rate environment is likely to continue into 2026, underpinned by the Indian economy’s sustained and stable growth momentum," said Knight Frank in a report. City-Wise Highlights Mumbai: Falls Below 50% for the First Time

EMI/income ratio improves to 47%

Driven by stable price growth, income gains and falling rates

Marks a structural improvement in the world’s most expensive urban housing market NCR: Only Market Where Affordability Declines