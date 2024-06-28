Citibank credit cards to become Axis: Fees, limits, and benefits explained

If you have a Citi credit card, you'll soon see changes as Axis Bank has taken over Citibank India's consumer banking operations. Axis Bank will now handle your credit cards, home loans, personal loans, and retail banking needs.

The transition started in March 2023 when Axis Bank finalised the acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business. The complete migration of all Citi relationships, including your credit cards, to Axis Bank will wrap up by July 15, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What does it mean for Citi credit card holders?

You'll be getting new Axis Bank cards by the end of 2024. Until then, your Citi-branded cards will continue to work as usual. In a notification to Citibank customers on June 14, Axis Bank assured that the transition will be seamless:

Card details: Your card number, CVV, and transaction limits remain unchanged.

Fees and limits: Annual fees, spend-based fee waivers, and statement dates will stay the same.

Combined credit limit: After migration, you'll have a combined credit limit across all your Citi and Axis Bank credit cards.

What will your new Axis Bank credit cards offer?

Axis Bank has detailed the benefits of the new cards you'll receive. Here’s a breakdown:

Citi Rewards Credit Card (now Axis Bank REWARDS Credit Card)

Rewards: Earn 20 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 125 spent on apparel and departmental stores.

Other spends: Earn 2 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 125 spent on other categories.

More From This Section

Bonuses: 1,500 EDGE REWARD Points on net spends of Rs 30,000 each statement cycle.

Redemptions: Use points for travel bookings, partner outlets, airline miles, catalogue purchases.

Perks: Complimentary lounge access twice per quarter at select domestic airports, 30% off twice a month on Swiggy.

IndianOil Citi Credit Card (now IndianOil Axis Bank Premium Credit Card)

Fuel transactions: Earn 6 EDGE Miles for every Rs 150 spent at registered IOCL outlets.

Groceries: Earn 2 EDGE Miles for every Rs 150 spent.

Other categories: Earn 1 EDGE Mile for every Rs 150 spent.

Redemptions: Use EDGE Miles for free fuel, travel, partner outlets, airline miles, catalogue purchases, and cashback.

Perks: Complimentary lounge access twice per quarter, 30% off on Zomato food delivery twice a month, 1% fuel surcharge waiver at over 35,000 IOCL outlets.

Citi PremierMiles Card (now Axis Bank Horizon Credit Card)

Travel spends: Earn 5 EDGE Miles for every Rs 100 spent on Axis Bank Travel EDGE website and airline spends.

Other spends: Earn 2 EDGE Miles for every Rs 100 spent.

Redemptions: Use EDGE Miles for bookings via Axis Bank Travel EDGE portal, catalogue purchases, and partner outlets.

Transfer miles: Convert EDGE Miles to 20+ airlines and hotel loyalty programmes.

Perks: 2 complimentary lounge visits per quarter at international airports, up to 8 at domestic airports, exclusive offers with Axis Bank Dining Delights via EazyDiner, 1% fuel surcharge waiver, lost card liability cover of Rs 10 Lakh.

First Citizen Citi Credit Card (now Axis Bank Shoppers Stop Credit Card)

Shoppers Stop: Earn 20 FIRST CITIZEN Reward Points for every Rs 200 spent on private label brands, 12 points for other brands.

Other categories: Earn 2 FIRST CITIZEN Reward Points for every Rs 200 spent.

Redemptions: Redeem points instantly on Shoppers Stop website and stores.

Perks: Complimentary Shoppers Stop Golden Glow membership, exclusive sale previews, exclusive offers with Axis Bank Dining Delights via EazyDiner, 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

Citi Cash Back Credit Card (now Axis Bank Cashback Credit Card)

Online spends: Up to 7% cashback on online spends.

Travel and offline spends: Unlimited 0.75% cashback.

Utility bills: 0.5% cashback up to Rs 100 per month.

Perks: Exclusive offers with Axis Bank Dining Delights via EazyDiner, auto-credited cashback.

IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi (now IKEA Family Credit Card by Axis Bank)

IKEA spends: Earn 3 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 100 spent at IKEA.

Dining: Earn 2 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 100 spent.

Other categories: Earn 1 EDGE REWARD Point for every Rs 100 spent.

Redemptions: Redeem points at IKEA stores via SMS.

Perks: Exclusive offers with Axis Bank Dining Delights via EazyDiner, exclusive EMI rate of 13% p.a. on IKEA purchases, 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

CitiBusiness Credit Card (now Axis Bank REWARDS Credit Card)

Rewards: Earn 20 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 125 spent on apparel and departmental stores.

Other spends: Unlimited 2 EDGE REWARD Points for every Rs 125 spent.

Bonuses: 1,500 EDGE REWARD Points on net spends of Rs 30,000 each statement cycle.

Redemptions: Use points for travel bookings, partner outlets, airline miles, catalogue purchases.

Perks: Complimentary lounge access twice per quarter, 30% discount on Swiggy twice a month.

IndianOil CitiBusiness Credit Card (now IndianOil Axis Bank Premium Credit Card)

Fuel transactions: Earn 6 EDGE Miles for every Rs 150 spent at registered IOCL outlets.

Groceries: Earn 2 EDGE Miles for every Rs 150 spent.

Other categories: Earn 1 EDGE Mile for every Rs 150 spent.

Redemptions: Use EDGE Miles for free fuel, travel, partner outlets, airline miles, catalogue purchases, and cashback.

Perks: Complimentary lounge access twice per quarter, 30% off on Zomato food delivery twice a month, 1% fuel surcharge waiver at over 35,000 IOCL outlets.

Citi Prestige Credit Card (now Axis Bank Prestige Credit Card)

International spends: Earn 2 EDGE Miles for every Rs 100 spent.

Other spends: Earn 1 EDGE Mile for every Rs 100 spent.

Redemptions: Use points for travel bookings via Axis Bank TRAVEL EDGE portal, partner outlets, airline miles, catalogue purchases. Convert EDGE Miles to 20+ airline and hotel loyalty programmes.

Perks: 2,500 EDGE Miles on annual renewal, complimentary vouchers worth Rs 10,000 from ITC or Taj Hotels, complimentary night on booking a 2-night stay at select hotels, reduced forex mark-up of 1.8%, unlimited complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges, up to 20 complimentary lounge visits for guests, eight domestic airport meet-and-greet services and two airport transfers per year, eight complimentary golf rounds/lessons annually, 24x7 concierge services, complimentary tickets on BookMyShow, exclusive offers with Axis Bank Dining Delights via EazyDiner.

What should you do?

Watch for updates: Keep an eye out for communications from Axis Bank regarding the delivery of your new cards.

Check your benefits: Familiarise yourself with the new benefits of your Axis Bank credit cards.

Continue using your Citi cards: Until your new cards arrive, your existing Citi-branded cards will function as usual.