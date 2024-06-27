Mats, pants, blocks: Essentials needed for your daily yoga sessions

Chartered accountant Prateek Kedia was 22 when he got a job at a top consulting firm and “landed a handsome package”. In less than five years the stress of the job started hurting his health.

Kedia, who is 26 now, joined a yoga studio – a "really challenging" task because he had not worked out in years. He searched on e- commerce websites to buy his first yoga mat "but sadly whatever I encountered was anaesthetic, boring and dull. I had to return three yoga mats because one had no grip, one was too hard and the third one had holes in it. Finally, I went to a nearby store and still had to settle for an average yoga mat" Kedia left his corporate career to run a yoga and wellness brand called WiseLife.







Demand for gear is growing with yoga's popularity. "Over the past few years, we've observed a significant surge in interest towards yoga. This preference shift has led to a 30 per cent increase in demand for yoga essentials such as non-slip and eco-friendly yoga mats, blocks, wheels, and other accessories on Amazon.in," says K N Srikanth, director, home, kitchen and outdoors, Amazon India.

“As customers in Tier-II and beyond regions continue to focus on their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness, metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are also contributing significantly, accounting for 45 per cent of the total demand,” he says.



Leggings, tops, and sports bras are the bestselling yoga gear, according to data provided by Amazon Fashion. Popular brands include BlissClub, Enamor, Nike, Puma, and Adidas. Premium brands like Nike, Puma, and Adidas.

“Some essential props and accessories for practicing yoga include blocks. These helps modify poses, provide support, and improve alignment, especially useful for beginners or those with limited flexibility, says Aishwariya Chuni, who teaches yoga in Delhi.

“A yoga strap assists in stretching, enhances flexibility, and secures grip. Other things are yoga blankets which offer additional support, warmth, and padding during relaxation poses or as a bolster. What matters in yoga mats is thickness, non-slip surface, material and durability.”



Gear recommended but not necessary include meditation cushion for prolonged sitting; eye pillow for use during savasana (corpse pose); bolster aids for restorative poses, and yoga wheels that help when a person is doing deep stretches. “These accessories enhance the yoga experience by improving comfort, alignment and support,” says Chuni.

Wear light and form-fitting clothes for yoga. “A pair of yoga leggings and a tank top is a great combination for breathability and comfort. Alternatively, you could choose to wear a pair of gym shorts or flared yoga pants if you prefer to wear a loose fit. Make sure that the clothing you wear allows you to move freely and has plenty of stretch to cater for your movements,” says a spokesperson from Yogamatters, an e-commerce website for yoga props and products.



Is yoga wear different from the gear for working out in the gym or running? “Yoga requires flexibility, so wear is made from thin, stretchy, and breathable fabrics with a high percentage of spandex for unrestricted movements,” says Ritika Kulshreshtha, a fashion designer who works with Pearl Academy.

“Soft and smooth texture enhances comfort, while special stretchable threads prevent chafing and skin irritation. In contrast, gym and activewear for intensive workouts use thicker and less stretchable fabrics for support and durability.”

Environment-conscious consumers can buy yoga clothes made of organic cotton, bamboo fabric, or hemp. Such clothes have clean lines, simple silhouettes and nature-inspired colours. “Yoga practitioners like to remain barefoot. Shoes can be quite restrictive and uncomfortable, and regular socks can be very slippy. However, if you need extra grip or do not want to attend a yoga class in your bare feet you might wish to use yoga socks,” says Aditi Manchanda, a software professional working in Gurugram.







Face yoga needs derma rollers and essential oils. "Face yoga involves facial movements and stretches aimed at toning facial muscles, improving circulation, and promoting relaxation. When combined with derma rollers and essential oils, face yoga can enhance the effectiveness of skincare routines by improving muscle tone and supporting overall skin health," according to Vibhuti Arora, a yoga teacher.

Essential oils complement derma roller treatments by nourishing the skin and providing additional benefits such as hydration, anti-inflammatory effects, and antioxidant protection.

“Many essential oils work as natural deodorants and as a skin tonic. Just make sure whenever you use any essential oil it should never be used directly,” says Blossom Kochhar, a beauty expert and founder and chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies







Item Brand Price in Rs Yoga mats Manduka, Gaiam, Everyday Yoga 2,500-50,000 Blocks Manduka, Gaiam, Everyday Yoga 1,500-13,000 Straps Manduka, Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Everyday Yoga 800-2,500 Apparel Lululemon, Athleta, Alo Yoga 3,000-15,000 Towels Yoga Design Lab, Lululemon 1,500-3,500 Meditation cushions Manduka, Hugger Mugger, Gaiam 3,500-6,500 Wheels Yoga Design Lab, Gaiam, Alo 4,000-15,000 Bags Manduka, Lululemon, Athleta, Yoga Design Lab 2,800-6,000 “Either dilute it or you can try it with skincare products like natural moisturizers. Lavender and Rose essential oils act as skin tonics and help muscles regain a healthy skin condition. The astringent action of these essential oils helps in binding and tightening the skin.”



