Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank imposes fee on credit card rent payments via CRED, Paytm, others

HDFC Bank imposes fee on credit card rent payments via CRED, Paytm, others

Earlier this year, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards stopped offering reward points for rent payments on several credit cards

Debit card, credit card, cards
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Bank has rolled out a new fee structure for rent payments made via its credit cards. Effective immediately, customers will be charged a 1% fee for rent payments made through platforms like CRED, Paytm, Cheq, MobiKwik, Freecharge, and others. This fee is capped at Rs 3,000 per transaction, as communicated to customers via email on June 26.

Changes across the industry

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This move by HDFC Bank follows similar adjustments by other credit card issuers regarding reward points for rent payments. Earlier this year, both ICICI Bank and SBI Cards revised their policies, discontinuing reward points for rent payments on several of their credit cards.

ICICI Bank and SBI Cards adjustments

Since February 1, 2024, ICICI Bank has ceased awarding reward points for rent payments and e-wallet loading transactions on most of its credit cards. However, certain cards, like the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, remain exempt from this change.

Similarly, SBI Cards stopped offering reward points for rent payments from April 1, 2024. This change affects a range of cards, including AURUM, SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Elite Advantage, SimplyCLICK SBI Card, and others.

Upcoming changes to Tata Neu credit cards

In addition to the new rent payment fee, HDFC Bank will introduce changes to its Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit cards starting August 1, 2024. These adjustments will modify the cashback structure for UPI payments made using these cards.

Tata Neu Infinity credit card

From August 1, 2024, users of the Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card will earn 1.5% NeuCoins on eligible UPI transactions made with Tata Neu UPI ID. Transactions using other eligible UPI IDs will earn 0.50% NeuCoins.

Tata Neu Plus credit card

Similarly, holders of the Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank credit card will earn 1% NeuCoins on eligible UPI transactions made with Tata Neu UPI ID. Transactions using other eligible UPI IDs will earn 0.25% NeuCoins.

These changes reflect a broader trend in the banking industry, where credit card issuers are increasingly adjusting their fee and reward structures to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Paytm considering reduction of workforce by 20% amid rising employee costs

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Here's how much royalty Tata Group companies will pay for the Tata name

Street vendors in rural, semi-urban areas to be under PM SVANidhi: Prez

Company fixed deposit rates: Terms, tenure explained in one table

Mats, pants, blocks: Essentials needed for your daily yoga sessions

Health insurance application declined? Here's what you need to know

Groww files for Nifty EV & New Age Automotive FOF with SEBI

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Personal Finance HDFC BankCredit Card

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story