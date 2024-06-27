Savings to expenses: What to do in your mid-year financial review

A mid-year financial review is crucial to maintain one's financial health. It is the time to track annual financial goals, including income, expenses, savings, and investments. "We've reached the midpoint of the year – a perfect time to pause and reflect on your financial journey, regardless of whether you've diligently kept up with your financial resolutions or if they've been overshadowed by the fast-paced demands of life," says Tarun Birani, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TBNG Capital Advisors Ltd.

Over the past six months, you might have had to draw from your emergency savings or maybe dealt with economic pressures. You might have received a bonus, or you might have gone into or come out of debt. "Your money life is very different today than when you started in January. Mid-year review approach makes the end-of-year financial review manageable and less stressful," says M Barve, founder of MB Wealth Financial Solutions.



Review your budget

"A semi-annual evaluation can assist in cutting out unnecessary spending. You can also use it to lower your debt, increase savings and investments, and make timely changes to your finances. People tend to overspend if they do not plan their expenditures," says Jinal Mehta, a certified financial planner and founder of Beyond Learning Finance.

"Maintain separate accounts. (Bank 1) for managing your income and everyday expenses, and another account (Bank 2) solely for investments. At month-end, compare your Bank 1 account statement with your budget to eliminate unnecessary expenses more effectively," says Birani.



Check your income from all sources and note changes like bonuses or raises. Plan for any expected changes in income for the rest of the year.



Contingency planning

Statistics shows that 75 per cent of Indians do not have an emergency fund, says Mehta. "Most of the time, people function in firefighting mode, making use of their current investments to fund emergency costs. It's recommended to have three to six months' worth of expenses saved up, including fixed costs like rent and utilities."

"Start small if rebuilding your emergency fund feels overwhelming. Consistent monthly contributions will gradually strengthen your financial safety net," says Birani.



It is important to look at your loan statement several times in a year to ensure everything is moving as per schedule. "A lot can change over six months. Check if you are on the best interest rates possible. Also, cross-check your payments and other details with your latest credit report to make sure that everything tallies," says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. In case there are any discrepancies, make a note of these and reach out to the lender and the bureau for clarification and take corrective action wherever required.

There isn't much that can be done about taxes. "In the case of individual taxpayers, the first advance payment is required in June. Hence, starting early in the planning process is crucial for effectively managing taxes. Taxpayers who choose to pay under the old tax regime must budget for their deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, 24B, and so on," says Mehta. For instance, investing early in the year can provide more interest if one has planned to make contributions to a PPF account. By carefully examining assets and expenses for potential tax savings, previous tax records can often help you avoid making the same mistakes.



Review your insurance policies, update beneficiaries, and adjust coverage to fit your current needs. "If you are planning to start a family or get married following the year, you might want to increase your insurance coverage. Keep a tab on the medical costs being affected after the introduction of some new policies or norms by the government or the regulator. Adjust your insurance coverage accordingly,” says Naval Goel, CEO of PolicyX.

This is a good time to review your financial goals. "Review your financial goals that you set at the beginning of the year. Assess progress towards each goal and make adjustments to timelines or strategies for achieving these goals if needed," says Barve.



"Ensure important documents are accessible and securely stored, all nominations are in place or changed based on your current circumstances."

A mid-year assessment isn't just about checking boxes: It's about refining your financial strategy and adapt to changing circumstances.

Mid-year tasks:

Review the performance of your investments against your financial goals

This reassessment might reveal the need for rebalancing your portfolio to maintain your desired asset allocation

Ensure your investments are aligned with your risk tolerance and long-term objectives

Over time, your asset allocation can drift due to market fluctuations. Rebalancing involves realigning your asset allocation back to your target mix