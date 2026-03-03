Credit card interest rate rising? Here's what's likely causing the spike

Many credit card users assume their interest rate is fixed — until a sharp rise in their monthly bill proves otherwise. Behind this sudden increase is the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), a variable figure.

APR is the annualised interest rate on the unpaid balance on your credit card. In India, most cards carry interest rates of 30 per cent to 45 per cent. While this may appear manageable on paper, the cost compounds quickly if dues are not cleared in full.

Interest is calculated on the monthly outstanding balance. If you carry forward Rs 10,000 and pay only the minimum amount due, interest continues to accrue on the remaining sum. Over a few months, the total payable can rise far beyond the original spend.

Why your APR can increase Your credit card interest may increase for various reasons: Changes in interest rate cycle When the Reserve Bank of India tightens liquidity or interest rates rise in the broader economy, banks often reprice loans and credit products. Credit cards are unsecured loans, and lenders adjust rates to reflect higher funding costs or perceived risk. Late payments Missing a due date can trigger penalty interest. Some banks increase the applicable rate for customers who delay payments repeatedly. In addition to higher interest, late payments can damage your credit score.