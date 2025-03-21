Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

Credit risk funds have delivered a category average return of 9.30 per cent over the past year, which makes them one of the top-performing debt fund categories. However, investors must assess whether the additional return justifies the higher risk these funds carry.

Key return drivers

Returns have largely stemmed from accrual income and credit spreads. “The larger part of the returns in credit risk funds were generated through accrual from the underlying securities by capturing the spread available between high grade and credit securities,” says Sushil Budhia, senior fund manager-fixed-income, Nippon India Mutual Fund. These funds invest at least 65 per cent of their portfolios in below-highest rated corporate bonds.

Falling yields have also led to capital gains. “Yields have trended lower leading to capital gains in these schemes,” says Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer (CIO)-debt and product, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC). An improving credit environment has also supported performance. “The credit rating upgrade to downgrade ratio was more than 2X,” says Budhia. Agrawal notes that in the first half of financial year 2024–25, the credit ratio (upgrades to downgrades) stood at 2.75 for Crisil and 2.20 for Icra. Prashant Pimple, CIO-fixed-income, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, attributes their performance to narrowing spreads in non-AAA bonds. Some funds have made lumpy, one-time gains. “The unusually high returns of some of these funds is possibly due to recoveries from earlier defaults,” says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer and author.

Exposure to real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts (Reits/Invits) has further boosted returns. Supportive outlook The credit environment remains broadly stable. “No major credit issues are visible. Some concerns exist around micro finance institutions (MFIs) and unsecured retail lending, but these issues appear to be contained,” says Sen. Rate cuts may drive further gains. “The yield curve is likely to get reset even lower with more rate cuts and liquidity infusion,” says Pimple. Allocation to Reits and Invits can help improve medium- to long-term returns and diversify these funds’ portfolios. Risks to watch Credit risk is higher in these funds than in corporate bond funds. “Any major credit event could impact the returns of these funds over the next one year,” says Agrawal.