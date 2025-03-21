Top five credit cards for exquisite dining experience in 2025

India’s culinary landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, redefining the essence of fine dining. Modern Indian consumers no longer seek just exquisite cuisine; they desire immersive experiences, bespoke privileges, impeccable service, and exclusive discounts and deals.

This growing trend can be attributed to premium credit cards, which unlock a world of indulgence with unparalleled benefits. Here is a list of the top five credit cards compiled by bankbazaar.com that promise to elevate your dining experience this year.

ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card: This card comes with the promise of great luxury and exclusivity. It combines special benefits with personalised experiences, including access to Mastercard's Culinary Club programme, which enables exciting discounts at 350+ top restaurants across 16 cities.

Also Read

Key features:

Complimentary one-year Taj Epicure membership, 12,500 bonus reward points upon joining, and a 12-month EazyDiner Prime Membership.

Guaranteed 25 to 50 per cent discounts at 3,000+ top restaurants in India and Dubai, free cake or dessert at select restaurants on special occasions, and 2,000 EazyPoints as an onboarding bonus.

EaseMyTrip air travel voucher worth Rs 6,000 annually.

HSBC Privé: Launched in collaboration with Mastercard, HSBC Privé is an exclusive, invitation-only premium credit card designed for HSBC’s private banking clients. It offers curated deals and experiences around dining, travel, and lifestyle.

Key features:

Complimentary tasting menus for an accompanying guest at Michelin-starred restaurants and premium hospitality groups.

Worldwide access to bespoke private clubs, members-only lounges, and workspaces at more than 150 locations across Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States.

Exclusive access to premium airport lounges, luxurious limousine transfers, complimentary hotel stays, and upgraded loyalty memberships.

Diners Club Privilege credit card: Issued by HDFC Bank, this card is designed for those who appreciate fine dining and seek to maximise rewards for their culinary experiences.

Key features:

Redeemable reward points for higher value on the Exclusive Privilege Dining Catalogue on the Smartbuy website.

Up to 5X reward points on instant voucher purchases, including Taj Experiences.

Vouchers worth Rs 1,500 for brands like Marriott, Decathlon, Barbeque Nation, O2 Spa, or Lakme Salon upon spending Rs 1.5 lakh in a calendar quarter.

IndusInd Bank Crest credit card: Crafted exclusively for one-of-a-kind experiences, this card comes with a host of travel, dining and lifestyle benefits, wellness and lounge experiences, including Mastercard Epicurean experiences and much more.

Key features:

Twenty-five per cent discount on F&B for up to four guests and 50 per cent discount on buffet lunch or dinner for two at participating ITC hotels with Club ITC Culinaire Membership.

Three complimentary golf games and lessons per month with access to the Mastercard Golf Program.

Complimentary LoungeKey membership with exclusive international airport lounge access

The American Express Platinum card: This card combines luxury, convenience, and security, making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking a premium dining and lifestyle companion.

Key features:

Up to 50 per cent off on the total bill at 120+ restaurants in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and other cities.

Diner Dines Free privilege at restaurants like Whiskey Samba and Antares, with up to 25 per cent off for 4 guests.

Complimentary EazyDiner membership for all platinum card members, including 2X EazyPoints on dining, and a dedicated 24X7 VIP concierge at over 2,000 premium restaurants in India.

Selecting the right credit card that matches your needs and expectations can considerably elevate your culinary experience. Always remember to do your research and understand the complete list of product offerings before opting for a new card.