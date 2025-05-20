Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan buys Rs 69 cr luxury flat in DLF Dahlias, Gurugram

In yet another addition to Gurgaon's luxury real estate landscape, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has purchased an opulent apartment in DLF The Dahlias, Sector 54, Gurgaon, for Rs 65.6 crore. The transaction, registered on February 4, 2025, includes a stamp duty of Rs 3.28 crore, according to property documents accessed by CBRE, a data-driven real estate firm. Total Purchase Price: ₹68.89 Crore

Base Unit Price: Rs 65,61,30,853.02

Applicable Taxes (mainly GST @ 5%): Rs 3,28,04,742.90

Final Total Price (with taxes): Rs 68,89,39,035.92

Rate per sq. ft. (carpet area): Rs 1,14,068.61 Property Specifications Carpet Area: Approx. 5,750–6,040 sq. ft.

Parking: 5 dedicated parking slots (PB-18-026 to PB-18-030)

Tower & Floor: Tower 1, 24th Floor

Type: High-end luxury apartment with private elevators, elite finishes, and access to club amenities. Earlier this year, DLF achieved a record-breaking Rs 11,816 crore in sales within just nine weeks for its upcoming project, 'The Dahlias', located in Gurugram's prestigious DLF Phase 5. This involved the sale of 173 high-end apartments.

'The Dahlias' is poised to redefine opulent living with its expansive residences ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, and penthouses extending up to 19,000 square feet. Priced at approximately Rs 70 crore for bare-shell units and reaching up to Rs 150 crore for fully-furnished penthouses, the project has attracted a discerning clientele comprising entrepreneurs, CXOs, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and non-resident Indians (NRIs). Notably, two penthouses have been sold for Rs 150 crore each, underscoring the project's allure among the elite.

The project's pricing strategy reflects its exclusivity, with rates at Rs 1.05 lakh per square foot on carpet area and Rs 64,000 per square foot on super area. This positions 'The Dahlias' among the most expensive residential offerings in North India, surpassing even DLF's previous luxury project, 'The Camellias', in both scale and price point.

DLF's strategic approach to sales has yielded impressive results, with 41% of the 420 planned units already sold. The company has collected approximately Rs 1,200 crore in booking amounts, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore per unit. The remaining units are expected to be released in phases, aligning with market demand and ensuring sustained interest in the project.