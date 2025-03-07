Home / Finance / Personal Finance / DCB Bank cuts FD interest rates; now offers 8% for deposits below Rs 3 Cr

DCB Bank cuts FD interest rates; now offers 8% for deposits below Rs 3 Cr

The bank now offers interest rates between 4.25 per cent and 8.50 per cent on FD amounts below Rs 3 crore for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
DCB Bank has lowered its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The bank has decreased rates by up to 25 basis points for select tenures. The highest FD interest rate has been reduced from 8.05 per cent to 8 per cent. The revised rates are now in effect from March 5, 2025
 
For deposits maturing in more than 12 months up to 12 months and 10 days, the bank now offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent. Fixed deposits with a tenure of 12 months and 11 days to less than 15 months will earn a 7.15 per cent interest rate. The bank now offers interest rates between 4.25 per cent and 8.50 per cent on FD amounts below Rs 3 crore for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
 
For tenures ranging from 15 months to less than 16 months, the interest rate has been revised to 8.00 per cent, while deposits maturing between 16 months and 17 months will earn 7.15 per cent. Additionally, fixed deposits with maturities from 17 months and 1 day to 18 months now offer a 7.10 per cent interest rate. Meanwhile, those maturing between 18 months and 6 days to just under 700 days will earn a 7.40 per cent interest rate.
 

Previously, the bank offered its highest FD interest rate of 8.05 per cent for a tenure of 19 to 20 months. Following the revision, the highest FD interest rate of 8 per cent is now available for a tenure of 15 months to just under 16 months.
 
Latest DCB Bank FD interest rates 
Tenure
 Deposit Interest Rate  (% p.a.)
Rate for Senior Citizens (% p.a.)
Single Deposit of less than  ₹ 3 Crore
7 days to 45 days 3.75% 4.25%
46 days to 90 days 4.00% 4.50%
91 days to less than 6 months 4.75% 5.25%
6 months to less than 10 months 6.20% 6.70%
10 months to less than 12 months 7.05% 7.55%
12 months 7.10% 7.60%
More than 12 months to 12 month 10 days 7.50% 8.00%
12 months 11 days to less than 15 months 7.15% 7.65%
15 months to less than 16 months 8.00% 8.50%
16 months to 17 months 7.15% 7.65%
17 months 1 days to 18 months 5 days 7.10% 7.60%
18 months 6 days to less than 700 days 7.40% 7.90%
700 days to less than 37 months 7.50% 8.00%
37 months to 38 months 7.85% 8.35%
More than 38 months to less than 61 months 7.40% 7.90%
61 months 7.65% 8.15%
More than 61 months to 120 months 7.25% 7.75%
 
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

