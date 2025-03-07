DCB Bank cuts FD interest rates; now offers 8% for deposits below Rs 3 Cr

DCB Bank has lowered its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The bank has decreased rates by up to 25 basis points for select tenures. The highest FD interest rate has been reduced from 8.05 per cent to 8 per cent. The revised rates are now in effect from March 5, 2025

For deposits maturing in more than 12 months up to 12 months and 10 days, the bank now offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent. Fixed deposits with a tenure of 12 months and 11 days to less than 15 months will earn a 7.15 per cent interest rate. The bank now offers interest rates between 4.25 per cent and 8.50 per cent on FD amounts below Rs 3 crore for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

For tenures ranging from 15 months to less than 16 months, the interest rate has been revised to 8.00 per cent, while deposits maturing between 16 months and 17 months will earn 7.15 per cent. Additionally, fixed deposits with maturities from 17 months and 1 day to 18 months now offer a 7.10 per cent interest rate. Meanwhile, those maturing between 18 months and 6 days to just under 700 days will earn a 7.40 per cent interest rate.

Also Read

Previously, the bank offered its highest FD interest rate of 8.05 per cent for a tenure of 19 to 20 months. Following the revision, the highest FD interest rate of 8 per cent is now available for a tenure of 15 months to just under 16 months.