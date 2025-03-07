US visa, green card: Indians may need to share social handles with USCIS

Indian nationals applying for a US green card may soon have to provide their social media handles as part of their immigration application. In a notice dated March 5, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed plans to collect this information from over 3.5 million immigrants annually, including Indians seeking green cards, citizenship, and other benefits.

For Indian applicants, especially those in STEM fields, H-1B aspirants, and entrepreneurs looking for EB-5 or business visas, the change could impact how online interactions are viewed by immigration authorities. Even casual posts or private conversations might influence decisions on visa applications.

The public has 60 days to submit comments on the proposal, and the DHS will review feedback before deciding whether to implement, modify, or withdraw the rule.

What does the US plan?

Under Executive Order 14161, signed by President Trump in January 2025, DHS aims to strengthen immigration screening procedures. The executive order, which reinstates several policies from the previous administration, directs federal agencies to review visa and immigration procedures for security risks.

As part of these changes, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will require applicants to submit their social media handles on nine key immigration forms, though passwords will not be required. The goal is to verify identities and assess risks related to national security and public safety.

What does this mean for Indian immigrants?

If the rule is adopted, all immigrants, including those from India, will need to provide their social media details. In response to Business Standard's query, Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, warned that this could lead to closer scrutiny of applicants' online activity.

“Online behaviour will be under the microscope, with authorities potentially reviewing posts, comments, and interactions that may seem harmless but could raise flags under stricter US policies,” Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration told Business Standard.

Singh also pointed out the risks of misinterpreting seemingly innocent online content. "A casual remark or an outdated opinion could now be misinterpreted, potentially affecting visa approvals."

To avoid complications, Mukhija advises immigrants to be mindful of their digital presence. “To protect themselves legally, immigrants should maintain restrictive privacy settings and ensure their social media profiles match the details on their immigration applications,” he said.

How can Indians be prepared

Varun Singh provided a few tips for Indian applicants to minimise the risk of complications:

Review your social media history: Go through old posts, comments, and shared content. Remove anything that could be seen as controversial or in conflict with US policies.

Stay consistent across applications: Ensure the information on your immigration forms matches your social media profiles. Inconsistencies could raise suspicions.

Be mindful of online associations: Associations with politically sensitive groups or discussions on controversial topics could be misinterpreted.

Think before you post: Consider how your posts might reflect on your application.

Seek expert guidance: Consulting with an immigration lawyer can help applicants navigate the new regulations and avoid pitfalls.

USCIS monitoring of social media

USCIS officers have long monitored social media for fraud detection, but this plan expands the scope significantly. They will be looking for:

Fraud detection: Discrepancies between social media activity and immigration application details.

Security threats: Links to extremist organisations or public safety risks.

Relationship verification: To confirm the authenticity of family-based immigration applications.

Employment verification: Cross-checking LinkedIn and other profiles for work history.

Identity verification: Ensuring social media accounts match official documents.

Character assessment: Posts suggesting unlawful activity or poor moral character.

Immigration violations: Evidence of unauthorised work or visa breaches.

Consistency: Ensuring online information aligns with the information on immigration applications.

If officers find potentially relevant content, applicants could be questioned during interviews or asked for additional documentation. Discrepancies might lead to a Notice of Intent to Deny or other legal consequences.

What immigration forms are affected?

The new rule will apply to the following forms:

N-400 (application for naturalisation)

I-131 (application for travel document)

I-192 (application for advance permission to enter as nonimmigrant)

I-485 (application for adjustment of status)

I-589 (application for asylum)

I-590 (registration for classification as refugee)

I-730 (refugee/asylee relative petition)

I-751 (petition to remove conditions on residence)

I-829 (petition by investor to remove conditions on permanent resident status)

While DHS has not yet clarified how the collected social media information will be stored or processed, it has confirmed that it will include handles, aliases, and associated data in an applicant's file.