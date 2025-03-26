Dealing with digital arrest: Don't panic; reach out to lawyer, police

An 86-year-old Mumbai resident was held under digital arrest for two months, during which ₹20 crore was extorted from her, according to a recent media report. She was accused of money laundering, forced to attend fake court proceedings online, and ordered to remain at home, with the scammers checking every three hours to ensure compliance.

How the scam operates

Fraudsters contact potential victims through calls or messages, posing as officials from the police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, or the Income-Tax Department.

“Victims are accused of crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, cyber fraud, tax evasion,” says Ranjeeth Bellary, partner, EY India forensic and integrity services – cyber forensics.

Scammers cite personal details such as Aadhaar number, Permanent Account Number (PAN), and bank information to appear credible. Fake arrest warrants and legal notices are sent via SMS or WhatsApp. Some use deepfake videos to replicate a police station setting. Victims are forced to remain on video calls. “The scammers may ask the victims to stay under digital house arrest and cut off communication with the family,” says Akshay Garkel, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat. They are threatened with arrest if they disconnect the call. Finally, they are asked to pay to avoid arrest or coerced into revealing sensitive financial information. Elderly individuals, who are often less aware of cyber scams, are typical targets.

Red flags Fraudsters typically contact potential victims via online platforms. “Genuine law enforcement officials do not arrest or investigate people via phone calls, emails, or social media messages,” says Garkel. Allegations are intimidating but unspecific. “They also demand rapid compliance. Their threats escalate if the victim hesitates,” says Supratim Chakraborty, partner, Khaitan & Co. Scammers also insist on secrecy. Victims are told not to inform family or friends. Bellary says that the reason cited for maintaining secrecy is that the case involves national security or that sharing information risks compromising the investigation. Chakraborty informs that scammers request payments through untraceable methods like gift cards and cryptocurrencies.

Fake documents used in such scams often contain errors. “Spelling errors, unofficial email domains, and a refusal to meet in person indicate fraud,” adds Garkel. How to respond Targets should avoid panicking and hang up if the caller appears suspicious. “Disconnecting stops the scammers from building psychological pressure,” says Prashant Mali, cyber law expert and advocate, Bombay High Court. Confronting the caller is another option. “If the person claims to be a law enforcement officer, ask for their government-issued ID card or number. Also, request a copy of the summons or warrant,” says Chakraborty. If these details are not provided, treat the call as fraudulent. “Contact the alleged agency using official numbers from their website (e.g., police stations or CBI), not details provided by the caller,” says Mali. Victims may also visit the local police station with a lawyer to check if there is a warrant or summons against them.