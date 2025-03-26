F-1 visa or nightmare? Why foreign students fear US study dream under Trump

Is the American dream for international students turning into a nightmare? Two months into the Trump administration, international students already in the United States — and those considering it — are finding themselves caught in a new wave of uncertainty. From sudden policy shifts to rising visa rejections, the experience of studying in the US no longer feels as predictable as it once did.

Rising anxiety among students already in the US

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of study-abroad platform Gradding.com, told Business Standard that interest in the US has dropped sharply among Indian students. “It is almost 2 months into the Trump administration in the USA, and the destination that was a top choice for overseas education is facing backlash from almost 80% of the study abroad candidates,” she said.

Shekhawat added that students are now actively avoiding the US. “When asked why, one of them replied: 'I have seen thousands of social media posts on X and Reddit saying that students already there are afraid to go to their home country on vacations, wondering if they will be allowed back in or not.'”

Students currently enrolled at US universities say they have started to self-censor. A South Asian PhD student at the University of Rochester told news agency AP she no longer attends political protests or talks openly about LGBTQ+ issues.

“You're here for an education so you've got to keep moving forward on that end,” she said, requesting anonymity. “But also it's very hard to, say, OK, I'm at work. I've got to zone out. I can't be thinking about the news.”

Cuts to research funding and growing policy shifts

Educators and recruitment platforms say the US is becoming less attractive for global talent due to growing restrictions and confusion.

“The evolving landscape of US immigration policies under the Trump era has undeniably reshaped international students' aspirations,” said Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at OneStep Global, in response to Business Standard.

Arun Goyat, founder of CodeQuotient, a firm that offers companies tech talent from India, highlighted recent developments that have raised alarm:

< Johns Hopkins University cutting 2,000 jobs after losing $800 million in grants

< UMass Chan Medical School cancelling its entire incoming PhD class

< The National Institutes of Health moving to cap administrative costs at 15%

“These aren't mere budget adjustments—they're life-altering events for thousands of students who spent years preparing, only to have their dreams shattered overnight,” Goyat posted on X.

He added, “Now, even after clearing all hurdles, these determined students face unprecedented uncertainty. Visas in limbo, housing arrangements cancelled, career trajectories disrupted—all with minimal warning.”

Recruiters say interest from Indian students is falling

Clay Harmon, executive director of AIRC, told AP the growing sense of risk is already shaping decisions. “It has a chilling effect,” he said in a statement. “Even if there's no direct consequence or direct limitation right now, all of this cumulatively produces an impression that the US is not welcoming.”

Harmon recently visited India—currently the top source of international students for the US—and said recruiting agencies have noticed fewer Indian students interested in applying to American institutions.

Instead, many are exploring options in the United Kingdom, Germany and other European countries.

Visa rejection rate at 10-year high

A recent Indian Express report showed that the US rejected 41% of F-1 student visa applications from October 2023 to September 2024. That amounts to 2.79 lakh denials out of 6.79 lakh applications.

In the previous financial year, 253,000 out of 699,000 applications were rejected—a 36% rejection rate.

The F-1 visa is issued to students pursuing academic programmes. Those taking vocational or non-academic courses apply under the M-1 visa category.

Some universities adjust while others caution students

Responses from US universities have varied. Northeastern University in Boston created a webpage to inform students of changes. Others have taken more concrete steps:

< Bunker Hill Community College suspended short-term study abroad trips due to possible travel restrictions

< Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism warned international students about risks of deportation

< Brown University advised international staff and students to postpone travel after a professor with a US visa was deported to Lebanon

Indian students still form a large share

India accounts for 25% of international students in US universities, with over 330,000 Indian students currently studying there.

Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of Athena Education, told Business Standard that undergraduates are less affected by research funding cuts. “The US funding freeze primarily affects postgraduate and research scholars, with little impact on undergraduate students,” he said.

“US universities remain top choices for Indian students who seek to benefit from world-class faculty, advanced facilities, and dynamic campus experiences.”

Iyer of OneStep Global said the contribution of international students remains central to the US education system. “Global talent remains the backbone of US innovation, particularly in STEM fields,” he said.

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Career Mosaic, responded to Business Standard saying students still see value in a US degree. “Many students we interact with remain optimistic and are focused on enhancing their academic and professional skills,” he said.

“Post-study work opportunities through Optional Practical Training (OPT) allow students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, gain hands-on experience, and build global networks.”

Meanwhile, Shekhawat said, "We cannot control any country's administration. However, the decision to choose a more liberal country is under our control. "Thus, as a study abroad platform, we continue to offer our support to the students in exploring other options that are underrated, yet offer exactly what they were looking for in the US", she added.