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Delhi eases property ownership in unauthorised colonies: Key details

No layout plan needed to regularise homes, says government, speeding up ownership and access to loans

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
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A roadblock to property ownership in more than 1,500 unauthorised colonies in New Delhi has been removed, potentially unlocking legal titles, access to credit and formal real estate value for millions of households.
 

What has changed

 
The Centre has revised its “as is where is” policy to simplify how residents of such colonies can secure ownership rights and regularise their homes. No layout plan will be required for already-constructed properties in most eligible colonies, said the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a press statement.
 
This addresses a bottleneck that had slowed uptake under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), launched in 2019, with the statement noting that “the absence of approved layout plans has been a major impediment”.
 
Manohar Lal Khattar, Union housing and urban affairs minister, said the move marks a “historic moment” for residents, adding that regularisation on an “as is where is” basis will encourage more people to come forward for property registration, according to the PIB statement.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described it as a step that brings “relief, dignity, and rights” to 4.5 million residents, said PIB.
 

Who benefits

 
  • Around 1,511 out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies are covered
  • Nearly 4.5 million residents are expected to benefit
  • Colonies on restricted land (such as forest zones, Yamuna floodplains, or protected areas) remain excluded
 
So far, only about 40,000 conveyance deeds/authorisation slips have been issued under PM-UDAY, reflecting the friction in the earlier system, according to the PIB data.
 

What it means for homeowners

 
For residents, this is not just an administrative tweak—it has direct personal finance implications, based on provisions outlined in the release:
 

Legal ownership becomes easier

 
Eligible residents can now obtain conveyance deeds or authorisation slips without waiting for layout approvals, with the release stating that absence of layout plans “will not be a barrier”.
 

Property value may improve

 
By enabling formal ownership and regularisation, the policy is aimed at bringing such properties into the formal system, which can improve their marketability, as implied by the government’s objective of “bringing residents… into the mainstream of urbanisation”.
 

Access to loans could expand

 
The release notes that PM-UDAY confers ownership, transfer and mortgage rights, indicating that properties can be used for financial transactions such as loans.
 

Construction and redevelopment clarity

 
While existing structures are regularised “as is”, new construction or redevelopment must still follow norms. The release states residents can undertake construction “in accordance with Municipal Corporation of Delhi norms”.
 

How the new process works

 
Applications will open online from April 24, 2026,
 
A defined timeline has been announced:
 
Seven days: GIS-based survey
 
15 days: Rectification of application issues
 
45 days: Issuance of ownership documents
 
The Revenue Department of the Delhi government will now issue ownership documents, with support from other agencies.
 

Key policy details to note

 
  • All plots in eligible colonies will be treated as residential land use.
  • Small convenience shops (up to 20 sq. metres) may also be regularised under conditions specified in the release
  • Lack of layout plans will no longer block regularisation
  • Civic agencies, including local bodies, will facilitate infrastructure development
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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