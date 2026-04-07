Negative returns in long-duration funds: Stay invested if horizon extends

With the 10-year G-Sec yield moving above 7 per cent, much of the damage has already occurred. “Existing investors who have not acted so far may consider holding on to these funds with the understanding that the higher returns they expected from these funds may now take longer to materialise,” says Pandya.

New investors may be better off waiting for some more time before entering. At around 7.1 per cent, the market has already priced in many negatives, but further adverse developments are possible. There is also no clarity on the extent of destruction in Gulf countries. These factors could feed into inflation and interest rates in the future. “Until there is clarity on these issues, new investors should stay away from long-duration debt funds,” says Pandya. Sen suggests that new investors may consider entering when the 10-year G-Sec yield moves to around 7.25 to 7.30 per cent. Alternatively, investors may consider investing in a staggered manner, with a suitably long horizon.