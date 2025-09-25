Delhi's Ladli scheme: 40,000 girls to get payouts on Oct 1

The Delhi government will on October 1 give honorarium payments to 40,000 beneficiaries of its Ladli scheme for girls, making the transfers as part of celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.

Event to mark direct transfers

According to PTI, the disbursal will take place at an event at Talkatora Stadium. The transfers will be credited “in a single click,” officials told the news agency.

Earlier this year, the Women and Child Development Department began a district-wise exercise to trace beneficiaries who had not renewed their registration or claimed benefits. Officials noted that many children either changed districts for schooling without re-registering or discontinued education, which complicated the process.

Renewal drive across districts To address this, district officers were directed to prepare annual beneficiary lists and flag cases where renewals were pending. The lists were then circulated among schools to help identify eligible students. If students were not found in the same district, the information was shared with other districts to track them in coordination with schools. How the Ladli scheme works The Ladli scheme aims to promote education and empowerment of girl children born in Delhi. Financial support is provided in the form of term deposits made with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. Key benefits include: