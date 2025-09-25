Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the best health insurance plans post-GST reforms for you

What are the best health insurance plans post-GST reforms for you

Under the new GST 2.0 set of reforms, holders of individual health and life insurance policies will no longer have to pay any tax on the premium amount

health insurance
With GST removed from individual health and life insurance, premiums are cheaper—here are top health plans you can consider post-GST 2.0 reforms.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As you might know, the Union government recently did away with the Goods and Services Tax for individual health and life insurance policies. This means that your premium will now be a fair sight less than earlier. Keeping this in mind, as well as the need for a good health plan, here are some of the best health insurance plans, provided by Policybazaar this week. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qatar becomes eighth country to accept UPI: How step will help Indians

Central govt employees opting for UPS to get NPS tax perks: Details

Fund review: DSP Midcap Fund

Home loan rates: PSU banks' rates cheaper, private lenders start at 7.70%

Festival season car loans: Banks trim rates, some drop processing fees

Topics :Goods and Services TaxHealth InsurancePersonal Finance GST2.0GST cutsPolicybazaar

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story