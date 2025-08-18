Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Delhi's Nehru Place to get 500-room luxury hotel under ₹10,000 cr DDA deal

Delhi's Nehru Place to get 500-room luxury hotel under ₹10,000 cr DDA deal

The bidding process, conducted on August 13, saw Fleur Hotels secure the project with an annual license fee offer of Rs 27.19 crore, about 50 per cent higher than the reserve price

lemon tree, hotels, resort
Representational Image.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a landmark move that signals a strategic overhaul in urban land use, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has awarded a Special Licence Property (SLP) project to Fleur Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. The development will feature Aurika, a five-star luxury hotel located on a prime 2-acre plot in Nehru Place.
 
The project is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a 55-year period.
 
"The bidding process, conducted on August 13, saw Fleur Hotels secure the project with an annual license fee offer of Rs 27.19 crore, about 50 per cent higher than the reserve price," DDA said in a statement.
 
Key Highlights:
 
Licensing Model Breakthrough
The SLP initiative replaces the conventional freehold and perpetual lease frameworks, allowing DDA to retain ownership while securing long-term revenue through an annual licensing structure 
 
Revenue Windfall
Fleur Hotels emerged victorious in an auction held on August 13 with a winning bid of ₹27.19 crore per year—50% above the reserve rate of ₹18 crore. Over the 55-year license period, this is expected to generate approximately ₹10,000 crore for the DDA 
 
Grand Hospitality Development
Named Aurika, Nehru Place, the upcoming hotel will span over 500 rooms and offer signature dining, expansive banqueting spaces, and premium leisure amenities. It is set to be one of the largest luxury hotels in Delhi 
 
Strategic Positioning
Located in one of the capital’s key commercial hubs, Nehru Place boasts excellent connectivity and strong demand drivers, making the site ideal for both business and leisure travelers.  For Lemon Tree Hotels, this is a strong confidence vote in their Aurika luxury brand and overall expansion trajectory.
 
DDA’s move to retain land ownership while leveraging prime real estate via licensing indicates a robust revenue-generation model without compromising future flexibility. 
 Lemon Tree Hotels caters to over 1.5 million guests annually across 110+ hotels in 75 cities,  and the Nehru Place project will strengthen its presence in the Capital. 
 
“Delhi has always been a strategic focus for us. Aurika’s entry will deliver a luxury experience that’s about living, not just staying – a landmark in style, comfort, and service for the region,” said Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels.  Apart from Nehru Place, DDA has identified six prime land parcels across Delhi—lying unused or encroached for years—for fresh commercial development. The pipeline includes a Gold Souk in Dwarka Sector 22, office complexes in two Rohini sectors, luxury hotels in Nehru Place and Dwarka Sector 23, and a hospital in Dwarka Sector 9. While Nehru Place is the smallest plot at 0.9 hectares, the largest is a 9.3-hectare site in Rohini, planned for a major office hub. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ayurveda, palaces, yoga: India's tourism market to add ₹5.1 lakh cr by 2028

Table Space leases 5 lakh sq. ft office space in Gurugram for ₹3.5 cr/month

Gen Z embraces 'little treats' trend despite risks of overspending

Premium

Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coverage

Holiday on 15, 16 August: Banks shut for Independence Day, Janmashtami

Topics :Nehru Place metroDDA

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story