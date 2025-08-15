Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coverage

Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coverage

Verify insurer's claim settlement ratio, review sum insured limits, and check if medical examination can be done over video

Term Insurance Policy
premium
Challenges may arise during underwriting and medical evaluation, as some insurers may require physical examinations in India.
Sanjeev Sinha
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Term insurance purchases by non-resident Indians (NRIs) have doubled on Policybazaar’s platform over the past two years. Many are turning to plans from India to safeguard their families, with those from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations leading the trend.
 
Attractive premiums 
Lower premium rates are a major draw. “Term insurance plans purchased from India are 30–50 per cent more affordable compared to similar covers abroad,” says Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance, Policybazaar.com. This enables NRIs to secure higher cover for the same cost.
 
Claim settlement is also easier for nominees. “Since beneficiaries or nominees are usually in India, the claim settlement process becomes more streamlined and efficient,” says Nitin Mehta, chief distribution officer – partnership distribution and head marketing, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
 
Tax benefits are another attraction. “Those who generate taxable income in India can use the premium payment for tax benefits under Section 80C,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. NRIs who pay via non-resident external (NRE) accounts are also exempt from 18 per cent GST on the premium.
 
Policies with coverage up to ₹5 crore can now be purchased through tele-medical check-ups, eliminating the need for physical visits. Other attractive features of term plans available in India include high sum assured options with customisable add-ons, return of premium at no extra cost, early payouts for terminal illness, premium waivers for permanent disability, and immediate payout of up to ₹2 lakh on claim intimation for obituary expenses.
 
Watch out for territorial limits 
Challenges may arise during underwriting and medical evaluation, as some insurers may require physical examinations in India.
 
Buyers must also watch out for geographical limits. “Review any territorial clauses in the policy, as these may limit coverage or impact claim settlement in certain foreign locations,” says Mehta.
 
Currency fluctuations can also affect premiums year to year. Claims may also be difficult if the family remains abroad after the insured’s death.
 
Ideal cover and tenure 
The sum insured should be adequate to meet the family’s expenses (without curtailing the lifestyle it is accustomed to), liabilities such as home loans, and children’s education. “Based on the human life value of a person, a term cover which is 10 to 20 times their annual income is a good starting point,” says Kumar.
 
Tenure should cover the breadwinner’s earning years. “The tenure should last until the retirement age or until the dependants become financially independent,” says Mehta.
 
Points to remember 
NRIs must ensure the plan offers global coverage. “Global coverage offers peace of mind, ensuring they are covered even if they travel or relocate,” says Agarwal. Policies with country-of-residence or travel restrictions should be avoided.
 
Kumar advises checking the insurer’s claim settlement ratio, availability of tele/video medical check-ups, convenient payment options, and any limits on the sum insured.
 
Avoid hiding medical conditions, as this could affect claims. Also, inform the insurer of any change in residential status.
 
Monthly premium payments make it easier to manage cash flows but carry risks. “There is a higher chance of missing a payment, which can lead to the policy lapsing and impacting coverage,” says Agarwal.
 
Kumar cautions against delaying purchase, as it could jeopardise the family’s financial security.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Holiday on 15, 16 August: Banks shut for Independence Day, Janmashtami

EPFO rule change: easier Aadhaar-UAN link, faster payouts for families

UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it changes payments

Car loans start from 7.6% in August: Check fee waivers & bank deals here

Instant e-PAN to go offline for two days next week:Here's the impact on you

Topics :Term insuranceNRIPolicybazaarYour moneyPersonal Finance

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story