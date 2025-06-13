Divorced wife to get ₹75,000/month, house: SC lays down new alimony rules

In a precedent-setting judgment, India’s Supreme Court has significantly increased permanent alimony for a divorced but unmarried wife from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, along with a 5% hike every two years. The court also upheld the transfer of her ex-husband’s house to her name.

What Is the Rakhi Sadhukhan v. Raja Sadhukhan Case About? This case revolves around a divorced woman, Rakhi Sadhukhan, who had been fighting a prolonged legal battle for adequate maintenance from her ex-husband, Raja Sadhukhan. The couple separated in 2007, and the matter lingered in various courts for over a decade. This marks a 2.5× increase over the Calcutta High Court’s 2016 award of ₹20,000 monthly, revised every three years.

Rakhi argued that she had not been awarded maintenance reflective of the standard of living she enjoyed during the marriage, while Raja claimed he had limited income, additional responsibilities from a second marriage, and aged parents to support. Why Did It Reach the Supreme Court? After years of litigation and increasing interim maintenance (from ₹8,000 in 2010 to ₹20,000 in 2016), Rakhi approached the Supreme Court seeking permanent alimony more aligned with inflation and her ex-husband’s actual earning capacity. At one point, when Raja failed to appear in court in 2023, the SC issued an ex parte (one-sided) order increasing interim maintenance to ₹75,000 per month.

The wife also asked the Court to consider the transfer of a property (their shared flat) instead of ongoing monthly payments, given the long delays and mounting costs. Why this case matters: Long battle spanning 17 years: The couple married in 1997 and divorced in 2019.

The wife contended that ₹20,000 per month was grossly inadequate given the husband's income.

The husband argued financial constraints due to a second marriage, aging parents, and the fact that their son, now 26, was no longer dependent. Court’s Verdict on Alimony Supreme Court determined ₹50,000/month is "just, fair and reasonable" to maintain the wife’s standard of living and protect against inflation

The hike—₹10,000 more than interim ₹75,000 awarded in November 2023—is designed to reflect living costs and the wife’s existing lifestyle. In short the court did the following: Increased the permanent alimony to a significantly higher figure (by more than 150%).

Ordered the transfer of the marital home to Rakhi as part of the settlement.

Introduced a clause for 5% increase in maintenance every 2 years, automatically adjusting for inflation.

Stated that courts must consider: The marital standard of living, the husband’s entire earning history (not just current income) and the dependent spouse’s future financial needs The court rejected the husband’s argument that remarriage or parental obligations should reduce his maintenance responsibilities to his first wife. Award increases by 5% every two years, ensuring it keeps pace with economic changes .

Home Transfer Required The Court upheld the High Court’s earlier direction: the husband must clear any outstanding home loan and transfer legal ownership of the marital home to the ex-wife The Supreme Court said: “The wife, who in this case has remained unmarried and is living independently, is entitled to a level of maintenance that is reflective of the standard of living she enjoyed during the marriage and which reasonably secures her future.” Standard of Living Benchmarking Courts will now be compelled to examine the quality of life led by the dependent spouse during the marriage. This includes factors like residential comforts, healthcare standards, social outings, travel habits, and educational opportunities. Maintenance will now become a tool to preserve lifestyle stability rather than a handout to barely cover subsistence. It fundamentally repositions spousal support as a continuity of living, not compensation for divorce.

As Karan Verma, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India, highlights, "This judgment will go on to reinforce 'marital standard of living' benchmarks. The ruling has underscored the importance of the fact that post-divorce maintenance should mirror the lifestyle of the wife during the period of their married life. Any settlements (whether judicial or mutual) to be arrived at between the husband and wife must take into account actual living standards of the parties and the cost of inflation. Post this judgement, a lot of emphasis will also be laid on the husband’s earning capacity and the courts will scrutinize the actual income of the husband, declared or undisclosed, including his prior earnings. Even claimed expenses (like re-marriage or family liabilities) will not be able to trump the principle of adequate maintenance. Further, a 5% increase every 2 years as periodic automatic increments given by this judgement will go on to set a precedent where all future orders can include such inflation-adjusted clauses to avoid frequent judicial intervention."

This verdict also discourages under-compensation and reinforces the idea that women who have devoted years to domestic responsibilities deserve to maintain a comparable quality of life after separation. As Nikita Anand, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, observed: "The judgment has serious implications for divorce settlements... it holistically assessed the earning spouse’s financial capacity, including past earnings and earning potential." In the long run, it could encourage more responsible financial planning among couples, with greater acknowledgment of unpaid domestic labor and economic dependencies that arise during marriage. Income Scrutiny Will Intensify The judgment calls for deeper scrutiny of the paying spouse’s income, including all declared, undeclared, and historical earnings. In the Rakhi Sadhukhan case, the court examined not just the husband's present salary, but his potential, past earnings, and assets. This holistic approach breaks away from narrow income affidavits and opens doors to assess real financial capability, thus discouraging strategic underreporting or artificial income suppression to avoid higher maintenance.

Judges are now likely to demand transparent income disclosures, bank records, IT returns, property ownership documents, and even employment history. This shift promotes fairness and accountability, making it harder for individuals to exploit legal loopholes. Claimed obligations such as remarriage, parental support, or children from a new relationship will no longer suffice to reduce alimony. As Karan Verma, puts it: “Despite these additional financial obligations, the court still enhanced the alimony by 150%, signaling that remarriage doesn't diminish the first wife's entitlement to adequate maintenance. Implications for alimony & maintenance The SC verdict sets a new benchmark for maintenance and alimony orders in India:

Periodic increments linked to inflation (5% every two years)

Scrutiny of declared and undeclared income, including prior earnings

Dismissal of re-marriage or new liabilities as valid grounds to reduce support This judgement will help to strengthen the standard of living principle as courts will place greater amount of emphasis on making sure that divorced spouses, both especially unmarried and the ones that are financially dependent are able to maintain the living standard that they enjoyed during their marriage. This judgment further goes to underscores the fact that alimony must reflect the paying spouse’s current financial capacity. The raising of the period of increment to every two years sets a precedent for future cases, ensuring alimony keeps pace with inflation and evolving lifestyles.

This change also equips dependent spouses with the ability to challenge low settlements. Legal representatives will now have greater leverage to investigate and present the true financial picture, ensuring that maintenance reflects capacity rather than manipulated figures. As Nikita Anand emphasized, the court's approach could be an important step in ensuring fairness and tackling underreporting of income. As a result, divorce negotiations may become more data-driven and evidence-based. Automatic Inflation Adjustments The ruling’s introduction of a 5% biennial increment to maintenance amounts is a game-changing precedent. Traditionally, maintenance orders remained static unless revised through further litigation, which was both costly and time-consuming. By linking maintenance to inflation automatically, the court has made support payments more sustainable and aligned with economic realities.

This inflation-adjustment clause ensures that maintenance retains its real value over time. As living costs rise, so does the alimony, avoiding the situation where a once-reasonable amount becomes inadequate over years. It provides long-term predictability and protection for the dependent spouse, who otherwise would have had to re-enter legal proceedings repeatedly just to keep pace with rising expenses. As noted by Nikita Anand, this ruling “underscores the fact that alimony must reflect the paying spouse’s current financial capacity.” In future divorce cases, advocates are expected to push for similar clauses at the outset of settlements. Courts may begin incorporating such inflation-indexed structures as standard practice. Over time, this could significantly reduce the number of modification petitions and promote smoother post-divorce financial transitions. As the judgment shows, tying maintenance to inflation offers a future-smart, equitable framework.

Property Transfers as Maintenance A remarkable feature of the judgment is the direction for the husband to transfer the marital home to his ex-wife. This highlights that maintenance does not always have to be in cash; property transfers are now a viable form of support. It brings a new dimension to alimony, especially in cases where the payer has high-value immovable assets but limited liquidity. Such a move ensures long-term shelter and stability for the dependent spouse. Real estate as maintenance also addresses one of the biggest post-divorce vulnerabilities – housing. By ordering asset transfers, courts can reduce the dependency on monthly payments and offer lump-sum security instead. This is particularly relevant in urban centers where housing costs are prohibitive and rental dependency can be financially draining.

Moreover, property transfers reduce the administrative burden on courts and parties. Unlike monthly alimony, which requires ongoing tracking, enforcement, and sometimes contempt proceedings, property-based settlements offer finality. As Nikita Anand highlighted, “Judges may start ordering property transfers instead of cash,” signaling a more progressive approach to post-divorce dignity and protection. Incentive to Finalize Cases The ruling also illustrates how prolonged litigation can lead to escalating interim orders, incentivizing parties to resolve cases quicker. In Rakhi Sadhukhan’s case, interim maintenance was revised multiple times over the years, culminating in an ex parte hike to Rs 75,000 when the husband failed to appear. This shows courts are willing to protect the dependent spouse’s interests even before a final order.

By increasing interim payments and eventually making permanent awards with inflation indexing, courts are sending a strong message: dragging cases unnecessarily can backfire financially. As Priya Dhankhar, Counsel at SKV Law Offices, notes: “Interim maintenance orders are essential… a favourable interim order of maintenance could also incentivise one of the parties to drag the proceedings further.” This can push litigants, especially the higher-earning party, toward faster settlements and discourage delay tactics commonly used to wear down the dependent spouse. This trend could reduce case backlogs and improve judicial efficiency. It also ensures that economically weaker spouses aren’t left in limbo during extended legal battles. Overall, the ruling promotes fairness while also nudging the system toward timely resolutions. As Dhankhar adds, “Court decisions on revising interim maintenance orders may lay course for incentivising finalisation of the permanent maintenance amount.”

Separation of Maintenance from Inheritance The court also clarified that maintenance and inheritance are legally distinct. This is significant because many parties mistakenly believe that divorce can affect a child's right to ancestral property. The ruling upholds the legal doctrine that children's inheritance rights remain intact, regardless of parental separation. This clarification safeguards the future of children, ensuring that they are not penalized due to their parents' marital status. It adds a layer of financial security for families undergoing divorce and reinforces the sanctity of inheritance under Indian personal laws. As Karan Verma emphasized, "Under Indian personal laws, divorce proceedings cannot extinguish ancestral property rights of children."