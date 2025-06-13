The distant cousin succeeding in his American dream is the dinner table talk of Indian families. The conservation could be something like: “My cousin in the US makes Rs 80 lakh a year. I wish I earned that much.”

Delhi-based researcher Shubham Chakraborty has challenged such assumptions in a Linkedin post that has gone viral. “Next time your friend in the US says he earns Rs 80 lakh, remind them that you only need Rs 23 lakh in India to live the same lifestyle,” Chakraborty wrote on the professional networking website.

The statement isn’t just casual social media wisdom, but grounded in an economic concept called purchasing power parity (PPP).

It compares the cost of living and tells you how much income you’d need in one country to afford the same standard of living in another. Rs 20.38 in India is equal to one international dollar, according to International Monetary Fund’s data for this year, In the US, $1 = $1 international dollar So, if you're earning Rs 23 lakh in India, that's roughly equal to $112,850 in real PPP terms. It means your rupee buys a lot more here than the same number of dollars does in the US. Breaking down Rs 80 lakh Chakraborty illustrates his point with relatable expenses by attaching a screenshot of another post by Nithin Kaushik, a chartered accountant.