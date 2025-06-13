Defence pensioners, Form 16 is here: Here's how to check your tax details

For retired personnel of the defence services who get pension through the SPARSH portal, there's a key change in filing Income Tax returns this year.

Form 16 for FY 2024-25 now available on SPARSH

The Defence Ministry has released Form 16 for FY25 on SPARSH (System for Pension Administration – Raksha). Pensioners can download their tax certificate by logging in to the portal and navigating to the ‘My Documents’ section.

Form 16 is essential while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) as it includes details of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on pension.

What is SPARSH Portal?

SPARSH is the Defence Ministry’s digital platform for managing pensions.

Government pensioners get Form 16 from the disbursing authority; defence pensioners can download it at SPARSH. Here’s why you should download it now: It helps you verify the amount of TDS deducted on your pension.

It serves as proof of income and tax paid when filing ITR.

It allows for early correction in case of any mismatch in TDS records. ALSO READ: Digital Form 16: How to download document for filing Income Tax return How to access Form 16 on SPARSH To download your Form 16: Step 1: Visit https://sparsh.defencepension.gov.in Step 2: Log in using your SPARSH ID and password