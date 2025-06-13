Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI makes it easier to access, reactivate dormant accounts, deposits

RBI makes it easier to access, reactivate dormant accounts, deposits

Customers can update KYC through video, at any bank branch, or with the assistance of business correspondents

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines to reactivate bank accounts and access unclaimed deposits, giving relief to customers and heirs trying to claim forgotten assets.
 
Banks must offer more accessible options for updating Know Your Customer (KYC) information needed to reactivate a dormant account, according to the new guidelines.
 

What are inoperative accounts, unclaimed deposits

 
RBI norms say that if a savings or current account hasn’t been operated for 10 years or more, or if any deposit remains unclaimed for a similar period, it is considered “inoperative.” The funds in such accounts are transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI.
 
Claiming money from these accounts involved a physical visit to the home branch and complicated paperwork.
 

What's new in the updated rules?

 
The RBI, in a circular dated June 12, has amended its earlier guidelines from January 2024. Here's what has changed:
 
KYC update at any branch: Customers can now update their KYC not just at the home branch, but at any branch of their bank.
 
Video KYC allowed: Banks have been directed to facilitate Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) for reactivating inoperative accounts. This enables customers to verify their identity remotely through a video call.
 
Business correspondents: Banks may also use the services of their authorised Business Correspondents to help customers complete the KYC process. This could be particularly useful in rural and remote areas where physical branches are limited.
 

Why does this matter

 
If you or your family members have forgotten about an old deposit or know of a relative's account lying dormant, these new rules could help you access those funds more easily.
 
The convenience of video KYC and branch flexibility will reduce the burden of paperwork and travel, key for senior citizens, NRIs, and heirs claiming deceased family members’ funds.
 

What to do next?

 
Check with your bank if you suspect an old account might have gone dormant.
 
Contact customer service or visit any nearby branch to start the KYC process.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Defence pensioners, Form 16 is here: Here's how to check your tax details

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan sell 3 Andheri West properties for Rs 6.8 crore

Air India crash: What families of victims can expect in compensation

RBI makes KYC easier: Banks must send three reminders before account freeze

Fixed deposit rates fall; Pickleball spreads: Top personal finance stories

Topics :RBI PolicyRBIBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story