Diwali 2025: You can get ₹50,000 firecracker insurance Cover for just Rs 5

CoverSure's Firecracker Insurance offers coverage of ₹50,000 for accidental death and ₹10,000 for fire-related burns

Diwali firecracker safety
Industry data shows that over 1,000 Diwali-related injuries are reported every year in urban India, many requiring emergency hospitalization
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Every Diwali, hospitals across India see a tragic pattern repeat itself — a surge in firecracker-related accidents. From burns and eye injuries to fires triggered by stray sparks, the festival of lights often turns dangerous for many families.
 
In Delhi alone, fire and emergency calls rose 53% during Diwali 2024, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Similar spikes were reported in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, with many cases involving children and bystanders.
 
Amid these alarming numbers, CoverSure, a homegrown consumer-first Insurtech platform, has launched an innovative solution — Firecracker Insurance, a short-term festive plan priced at just ₹5, aimed at protecting households from firecracker-related accidents this Diwali.
 
A Festive Shield for Just ₹5
 
CoverSure’s Firecracker Insurance plan provides ₹50,000 coverage for accidental death and ₹10,000 for fire-related burns, valid for ten days starting from the day after purchase.
 
The plan is available instantly through CoverSure’s digital platform and requires no documentation or medical checks. Its goal: to make affordable, accessible insurance protection a part of every Indian household during the festive season.
 
“Diwali is a time of joy, but it also brings preventable risks,” said Saurabh Vijayvergia, Founder & CEO of CoverSure. “With Firecracker Insurance, we want families to celebrate safely, knowing help is just ₹5 away.”
 
He added, “Traditionally, insurance in India has been about long-term products — life, health, motor — leaving everyday risks uncovered. This micro-policy changes that.”
 
What It Covers
 
Accidental death caused directly by firecrackers: up to ₹50,000
 
Fire-related burns and injuries: up to ₹10,000
 
Ten-day coverage from the next day of purchase
 
Digital purchase and instant activation via CoverSure’s app or website
 
While the plan does not replace a standard health or term policy, it complements them by covering short-term, high-frequency risks that traditional plans often exclude.
 
Why Firecracker Insurance Makes Sense
 
While most Indians invest in life and health insurance, short-term risk covers are still rare in the country’s insurance landscape. Yet, micro-risks — like festival accidents, gadget damage, or travel-related losses — are far more common than most realize.
 
Industry data shows that over 1,000 Diwali-related injuries are reported every year in urban India, many requiring emergency hospitalization. Treatment for burns or eye injuries can cost ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on severity.
 
In that context, CoverSure’s low-cost plan acts as a financial cushion for households that lack comprehensive health coverage or accident insurance.

Topics :insurance plans

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

