Access to EPF corpus made easier, but use the facility only in emergencies

Members must maintain 25 per cent of their total contributions as minimum balance, which will continue to earn interest (currently 8.25 per cent) and compound. (Shutterstock)
Himali Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has overhauled its withdrawal framework. It has replaced 13 complex provisions with three simplified categories — essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances. The move makes access to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) easier but also requires members to exercise caution to avoid eroding their retirement corpus.
 
Withdraw up to 100 per cent of balance
 
Members can now withdraw up to 100 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance, including both employee and employer contributions. “Eligible provident fund balance refers to the total amount you have built up in your EPF account — that is, your own contributions, your employer’s contributions, and the interest earned on both,” says Ajay Kumar Yadav, group chief executive officer and chief investment officer, Wise FinServ.
 
Access will also become faster. “If implemented as said, it will give users easier access to their entire wealth, since partial withdrawals will become mostly automated with minimal checks in place,” says Kunal Kabra, founder, Kustodian.life.
 
Minimum balance of 25 per cent
 
Members must maintain 25 per cent of their total contributions as minimum balance, which will continue to earn interest (currently 8.25 per cent) and compound.
 
The 100 per cent withdrawal provision and the 25 per cent minimum balance provision have led to some confusion.
 
“For partial withdrawals or within the first 12 months after a job loss, you are required to keep 25 per cent of your EPF balance in the account,” says Rajani Tandale, senior vice-president – mutual fund, 1 Finance.
 
She explains that for final settlement cases — retirement, permanent disability, or leaving India permanently, or after 12 continuous months of unemployment — a subscriber may withdraw 100 per cent.
 
The 25 per cent provision can create hardship for subscribers who need the money for genuine reasons immediately. “They must either qualify for final settlement or wait to complete 12 months of unemployment,” says Tandale.
 
Members need to understand which withdrawal bucket they fall into — partial or final — and the associated timelines.
 
Withdrawals for marriage and education
 
Subscribers can now withdraw up to 10 times for education and five times for marriage, compared to three times earlier. “The earlier combined limit of three withdrawals for education and marriage simply didn’t match reality,” says Yadav.
 
“This move changes the perception of EPF as a locked or inaccessible asset,” adds Kabra.
 
This provision will help families manage large life expenses without taking personal or education loans. “It will also make the EPF more useful at different stages of life, not just at retirement,” says Yadav.
 
However, Kabra cautions that easier access could increase misuse. “Fake withdrawal requests could happen,” he says.
 
Members could become over-dependent on their EPF corpus instead of accumulating separately for goals like marriage and children’s education.
 
Minimum employment for partial withdrawal reduced
 
The minimum service requirement for partial withdrawal has been reduced to 12 months. Earlier, the waiting period varied for different purposes. “Investors have more flexibility and access to their savings, allowing for greater financial independence,” says Thomas Stephen, director and head – preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
 
Easier withdrawals under special circumstances
 
Earlier, members had to specify reasons such as natural calamity, lockouts, or unemployment for withdrawals under special circumstances. This often led to rejections. Now, no reason is required. “By removing the need to provide proof of special circumstances, the investor will be freed from the risk of significant delays due to procedures,” says Stephen.
 
Waiting period for final settlement extended
 
The waiting period for premature final EPF settlement has been extended from two months to 12 months. It refers to the full and final withdrawal of the EPF corpus when a member is unemployed.
 
“Earlier, you could apply for this after two months of continuous unemployment. Under the new rules, you must wait 12 months before applying for the final settlement,” says Tandale.
 
Members can still withdraw up to 75 per cent during unemployment under the partial-withdrawal route, while the balance 25 per cent remains for final settlement later. “The policy intent is to preserve a retirement base and reduce premature depletion of provident fund while you are between jobs,” says Tandale.
 
Easier access, but discipline is key
 
The new rules will make it simpler to access EPF money. “The simplified three-category system is expected to eliminate confusion and reduce claim rejections,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
However, the risk of misuse has increased. “Easy access may encourage premature withdrawals that could significantly erode retirement savings. It may also make members treat EPF corpus as an emergency fund, which could be detrimental if the automatic validation fails,” says Kumar.
 
Early withdrawals could break the compounding effect needed to build a large retirement corpus. “Although the 25 per cent minimum balance requirement provides some protection, treating EPF as accessible savings rather than retirement security would threaten funding of post-retirement expenses,” adds Kumar.
 
A sudden surge in withdrawals could also test EPFO’s systems.
 
Withdraw only in emergencies
 
The eased access to EPF funds should only be used in genuine emergencies. “Maintain a separate emergency fund covering 12 months of expenses to avoid dipping into retirement savings,” says Kumar.
 
“If withdrawal is unavoidable, use the partial-withdrawal option rather than full settlement, and consider the long-term impact of lost interest and tax implications before making any withdrawal decision,” he adds.
 
Key changes in EPF withdrawal rules 
 
13 provisions governing partial withdrawals merged into three: essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances
 
Members can now withdraw up to 100 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance, covering both employee and employer contributions (in case of complete exit)
 
A minimum balance requirement of 25 per cent of total contributions must be maintained in case of partial withdrawals
 
Withdrawal limits liberalised: up to 10 times for education and up to five times for marriage, compared to the earlier combined limit of three
 
Minimum service period required for any partial withdrawal has been standardised at 12 months across all categories
 
Members no longer need to specify reasons when withdrawing under the “special circumstances” category
 
The waiting period for premature final EPF settlement has been extended from two months to 12 months, and for final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months
 
100 per cent auto-settlement of partial-withdrawal claims

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

