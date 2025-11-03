Home / Finance / Personal Finance / DLF sells 221 super-luxury flats worth ₹16K cr in Gurugram's 'The Dahlias'

DLF sells 221 super-luxury flats worth ₹16K cr in Gurugram's 'The Dahlias'

According to DLF's latest investor presentation, the company achieved sales bookings of ₹15,818 crore from The Dahlias till the September quarter, at an average price of ₹72 crore per apartment.

BS Web Team NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
India’s largest listed real estate company, DLF Ltd, has sold 221 apartments worth nearly ₹16,000 crore in its super-luxury housing project, The Dahlias, at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram.
 
The 17-acre project, launched in October 2024, comprises 420 residences including apartments and penthouses, and is one of DLF’s most premium offerings after the success of The Camellias nearby.
 
According to DLF’s latest investor presentation, the company achieved sales bookings of ₹15,818 crore from The Dahlias till the September quarter, at an average price of ₹72 crore per apartment.
 
Ultra-Luxury Finds Its Moment
 
The project’s exclusivity and high price points haven’t deterred buyers — rather, they’ve fueled record demand.
 
In one of the biggest luxury housing transactions this year, a Delhi-NCR-based businessman bought four apartments spanning 35,000 sq. ft. in The Dahlias for ₹380 crore, highlighting the growing preference for large, branded homes with club-like amenities.
 
DLF’s management told analysts that The Dahlias has been instrumental in driving its record ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings for FY 2024-25 — the company’s highest ever.
 
For the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), DLF has already achieved ₹15,757 crore in pre-sales, more than double the ₹7,094 crore recorded in the same period last year.
 
DLF on Track to Meet ₹20,000–22,000 Crore Guidance
 
DLF’s Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi reiterated the company’s guidance of ₹20,000–22,000 crore in annual pre-sales for FY26, buoyed by The Dahlias and its upcoming luxury project in Goa.
 
“With The Dahlias sales and upcoming premium launches, we are confident of meeting our annual pre-sales guidance,” Tyagi told PTI.
 
The company’s second-quarter sales bookings stood at ₹4,332 crore, driven by the launch of its Mumbai project, The Westpark.
 
 Financial Snapshot: Profits Dip, but Luxury Lifts Momentum
 
For Q2 FY26, DLF reported a 15% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,180 crore, compared to ₹1,381 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations declined to ₹1,643 crore (from ₹1,975 crore), though total income rose slightly to ₹2,261 crore, aided by higher other income.
 
“India’s housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, rising aspirations, and strong demand for branded, credible developers,” the company said.
 
 DLF’s Growing Luxury Portfolio
 
DLF has developed over 185 projects covering 352 million sq. ft., and holds 280 million sq. ft. of development potential across residential and commercial segments.
 
Its landmark projects — The Aralias, The Magnolias, The Camellias, and now The Dahlias — have redefined the luxury real estate landscape in NCR, with prices per apartment often rivaling those in Dubai and London’s prime zones.
 
The company is increasingly focusing on capital-light, high-yield projects built on its vast land bank, a strategy that allows it to capture premium pricing while maintaining low debt levels and high cash flow visibility.
 
According to Knight Frank India, luxury homes priced above ₹1.5 crore now account for over 60% of total residential sales in India’s top seven cities, with Gurugram leading the trend.  With inputs from PTI
 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

