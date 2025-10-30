Use passive funds in portfolio for broad-based, low-cost, stable allocation

For the first time in September 2025, net new folio additions in passive mutual fund schemes exceeded those in active equity schemes. Passive schemes — including index funds, ETFs and fund-of-funds (FoFs) — added 2.1 million accounts, compared with 1.4 mn additions in active equity schemes.

What are the key drivers for this?

Precious-metal ETFs were the main catalyst. “Passive schemes added 1.32 mn folios in the month, mainly due to inflows into gold and silver ETFs,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head (ETF product & fund manager), Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Precious metals, which have returned over 40 per cent in 2025 year-to-date (YTD), drew widespread investor interest. “Returns of precious metals created FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors, driving inflows,” says Satish Dondapati, ETF fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

“Global war and tariff crisis increased the demand for gold as a safe haven. Silver benefited from a global demand-supply gap and industrial use,” says Vikash Wadekar, head (passive business), Axis AMC. Demand for passives as a whole has been bolstered by a variety of factors. “Active funds’ underperformance, rising cost consciousness, and availability of innovative ETFs are widening the appeal of passive funds,” says Srivastava. Advantages of passive funds Investors increasingly use passive funds because they remove the risk of underperformance and the need to constantly check fund manager performance and switch funds. “They provide transparency, diversification and consistency,” says Chintan Haria, principal (investment strategy), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Lower fee is another key attraction. “Lower cost allows more of the investment to stay invested and compound,” says Dondapati. Are there any drawbacks? Passive funds cannot beat the market. “They only mirror the index,” points out Dondapati. The lack of fund manager discretion in these funds means they cannot avoid certain risks. “They cannot avoid overvalued or risky segments,” says Aparna Shanker, chief investment officer – equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund. Market-cap-driven concentration may also reduce diversification. Passive funds also tend to miss early opportunities in emerging sectors (since those stocks would not have been added to the index). “Active managers can identify opportunities early, manage risk better and build conviction,” says Shanker.

Tracking error can lead to underperformance. Even these funds are subject to market risk. Srivastava highlights that exotic products may add additional layers of risk. When investing in ETFs, investors need to pay close attention to liquidity, spreads, and iNAV. Role in core and satellite portfolio The expanding passive universe allows investors to use these funds in both core and satellite allocations. “Broad-based market-cap-weighted passive funds (e.g., Nifty 50, Midcap 150, Nifty 500) can anchor the core by offering stable, low-cost, benchmark-like returns. Thematic, sectoral, smart-beta and commodity passive funds (e.g., gold/silver ETFs) can be used in the satellite to fill portfolio gaps or express conviction-based views,” says Srivastava.

“They enable investors to take targeted, higher-risk positions in the satellite portfolio with more confidence,” says Dondapati. According to Wadekar, investors with a trading mindset may prefer passive funds in the satellite or short-term trading segment. Experts have divergent views on whether to use passive funds in various market cap segments. “Passive exposure is suitable specifically in large caps, where markets are more efficient and pricing is accurate. Mid- and small-cap segments have more inefficiencies, making active management more valuable,” says Shanker. Wadekar, however, supports passive exposure across all segments. “After Sebi’s fund categorisation, beating passive indices has become more challenging for active funds in every segment,” he says.

Passives in debt investing Passive funds are now available in the fixed-income segment as well. Target maturity funds offer predictable returns when aligned with investors’ horizons. “In addition, they offer lower credit risk and tax efficiency for those in lower tax slabs. But they have their limitations: interest rate risk if exiting before maturity, reinvestment risk after maturity, and lower tax efficiency for investors in higher slabs,” cautions Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth. Bond ETFs and passive debt funds provide low-cost, rules-based exposure to sovereign and high-quality corporate bonds. “They offer transparency on duration and credit quality. They also have lower management and operational drag compared to many active bond funds,” says Chirag Doshi, chief investment officer (CIO) of fixed income assets, LGT Wealth India.

However, they carry their share of risks as well. “Debt passive funds are not risk-free: they, too, may face credit risk and interest rate risk. They may also face liquidity risk — especially in low-volume bond ETFs where redemptions may be difficult,” says Aditya Agarwal, co-founder, Wealthy. Liquidity mismatches and hidden costs, such as cash drag and tracking error may affect outcomes. “With passive funds, there is no flexibility for curve-timing or issuer selection when markets move quickly. Also, hidden costs such as tracking error, cash drag and rebalancing may reduce net returns,” says Doshi. He recommends using passive funds for core fixed-income exposure to sovereign and top-tier corporate bonds, paired with active strategies for specific credit or interest-rate calls.

(The writer is a Mumbai-based independent financial journalist) Pros and cons of smart-beta funds Pros Aim to outperform traditional market-cap-weighted indices Certain factors, such as momentum and low volatility, have shown strong investor interest and growth Can add value by capturing structural inefficiencies in markets Low-volatility strategies may offer better performance in down markets Rules-based approach reduces behavioural bias and limits managerial discretion Cons Risk-adjusted performance has been relatively modest Tend to have higher volatility Rely on past performance metrics, may not translate into future outperformance Do not undergo regular portfolio rebalancing; investors may remain invested in underperforming securities