Educate seniors on digital arrest scams; urge them to seek timely help

An 82-year-old retired Maharashtra government officer recently lost his entire life savings — ₹1.19 crore — to a “digital arrest” scam and died soon after due to shock. The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of a similar fraud in Ambala, where cybercriminals posing as law-enforcement officials extorted ₹1.05 crore from a senior citizen couple. These incidents highlight the rapid rise of digital arrest scams, in which fraudsters use fear, technology, and impersonation to defraud ordinary citizens. The challenge now is to raise awareness before more lives and savings are lost.

What is a digital arrest?

A digital arrest is a cyber scam where fraudsters pose as law-enforcement or government officials to instil fear of legal action — such as arrest, account freezing, or passport cancellation — and coerce victims into transferring money or sharing sensitive data.

“They typically contact victims via phone, WhatsApp, or email, citing fabricated issues such as suspicious parcels or know your customer (KYC) verification. Using spoofed numbers and fake IDs of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or Customs, they escalate the threat with forged warrants or court orders,” says Soumen Mohanty, partner, Aquilaw. “Fraudsters pressure victims to stay ‘under custody’ on camera and demand money for ‘verification’, ‘bail’, or ‘security’,” adds Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal. Why seniors are prime targets Senior citizens are particularly vulnerable due to their high savings, trust in authorities, and limited familiarity with online frauds. “Scammers exploit this trust using fake legal threats and urgent demands. Isolation also makes seniors more vulnerable, as those living alone may avoid consulting family,” says Agrawal.

Even educated seniors fall for digital arrest scams because fear overrides logic. “Scammers trigger panic with threats of arrest or financial loss,” says Mohanty. Genuine investigation versus fraud The first line of defence against such scams is awareness. Mohanty points out that no genuine officer seeks money or banking details over the phone or prevents victims from consulting family or lawyers. “In genuine investigations, written notices are provided and legal consultation is allowed. Beware of unknown calls, arrest threats, secrecy demands, or instructions to stay online,” says Agrawal. How to respond ALSO READ: BFSI summit: Top mutual fund CIOs advise caution amid global uncertainty Seniors should end a call if it appears suspicious. “Stay calm, avoid making payments or sharing personal or financial details, and report quickly to prevent fraud,” says Abdullah Qureshi, associate partner, IndiaLaw LLP. Sensitive information includes OTPs, PINs, and banking passwords.

“Note the caller’s details and preserve evidence such as screenshots or messages. Verify independently using official contacts, inform family or a legal adviser, and report to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or local police,” says Mohanty. Suspicious calls may also be reported to the cybercrime helpline 1930. “Seniors should avoid remote-access apps such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer, which scammers use to control devices. If sensitive information was shared, contact the bank immediately to block transactions. Preserve call logs, screenshots, and messages to aid police complaints and prevent further fraud,” says Agrawal. If money has been transferred

If money or sensitive information has been shared, victims must inform family, contact a lawyer, and lodge a police complaint. “Inform the bank or financial institution immediately to freeze or reverse the transaction,” says Qureshi. “Time is critical in such cases, as fraudsters rapidly move the stolen funds through multiple accounts and withdraw them to evade recovery,” says Niharika Karanjawala, principal associate, Karanjawala & Co. Family’s role Regular communication can significantly reduce vulnerability. “Families living apart should check in regularly and encourage parents to contact them at the first sign of threat. Frequent discussions about cybercrime risks and warning signs can greatly enhance awareness,” says Karanjawala.