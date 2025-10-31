Car loan rates starting at 7.6%: Check best offers and EMI here
Public banks lead with car loan rates from 7.6%, while private lenders charge higher with limited fee waivers and concessionsAmit Kumar New Delhi
If you’re planning to buy a new car, it might be a good time to compare loan options. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com (as of October 29, 2025), public sector banks continue to offer some of the lowest car loan rates, while private lenders are keeping rates slightly higher. Here’s a look at where borrowing costs currently stand.
Public sector banks lead with lowest rates
Among major lenders, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra are offering some of the most attractive deals this October.
UCO Bank has the lowest starting rate at 7.60 per cent, with no processing fee on all car and electric vehicle loans till October 31, 2025.
Canara Bank follows closely with rates from 7.70 per cent and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees till December 31, 2025.
Bank of Maharashtra too has waived processing charges under its festive offer, offering rates starting at 7.70 per cent.
Other major public sector lenders such as Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of India are offering car loans starting around 7.80 per cent, which translates into EMIs of roughly Rs 10,000 to Rs 10,100 on a Rs 5-lakh loan for five years.
Private banks slightly pricier
Private sector lenders are quoting higher rates compared to their public counterparts.
ICICI Bank’s car loans start from 8.50 per cent, with processing fees of up to 2 per cent of the loan amount.
HDFC Bank offers loans at 9.20 per cent onwards, with charges of up to 1 per cent (Rs 3,500– Rs 9,000).
Federal Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank are among the higher range, starting at 10 per cent and 9.99 per cent respectively.
For borrowers prioritising quick disbursal and flexible repayment options, these banks could still be worth considering despite the marginally higher rates.
| Name of Lender
| Interest rate (%) p.a.
| EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
| Processing fee (% of loan amount)
| Union Bank of India
| 7.80-9.70
| 10,090 - 10,550
| Up to Rs 1,000
| Punjab National Bank
| 7.80-9.70
| 10,090 - 10,550
| Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
| Bank of Baroda
| 8.15-11.60
| 10,174 - 11,021
| Up to Rs. 2,000
| Canara Bank
| 7.70-11.70
| 10,067 - 11,047
| 100% waiver till 31.12.2025
| Bank of India
| 7.85-12.15
| 10,102 - 11,160
| Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
| UCO Bank
| 7.60-10.25
| 10,043 - 10,685
|
NIL on all car & electric vehicle loans till 31.10.2025
| State Bank of India
| 8.75
| 10,319
| NIL
| IDBI Bank
| 7.95-9.10
| 10,126 - 10,403
| NIL till 31.10.2025
| Bank of Maharashtra*
| 7.70-12.00
| 10,067 - 11,122
| No processing fee under festive offer
| Indian Overseas Bank
| 7.80-12.00
| 10,090 - 11,122
| 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
| ICICI Bank
| 8.50 onwards
| 10,258 onwards
| Up to 2%
| HDFC Bank
| 9.20 onwards
| 10,428 onwards
| Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
| Karnataka Bank
| 8.97-11.66
| 10,372 - 11,037
| Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
| Federal Bank
| 10.00 onwards
| 10,624 onwards
| Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
| Punjab and Sind Bank**
| 7.75-14.25
| 10,078 - 11,699
| 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
| Indian Bank
| 7.75-9.85
| 10,078 - 10,587
| Rs. 1,000
| IDFC FIRST Bank
| 9.99 onwards
| 10,621 onwards
| Up to Rs. 10,000
| Central Bank of India
| 7.85-9.45
| 10,102 - 10,489
| No processing fees till 31.03.2026
| *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
| Rates and charges as of 29th October 2025.
| Source: Paisabazaar.com
Waivers and festive concessions sweeten deals
Several banks are currently running fee waivers and concessions to attract borrowers
Central Bank of India has no processing fees till March 31, 2026
Punjab and Sind Bank is offering a 50 per cent concession on fees for its PSB Apna Vahan Sugam customers
IDBI Bank is also extending a zero-processing-fee offer till October 31, 2025
What it means for borrowers
With most public sector banks offering car loans below 8 per cent, borrowers stand to benefit from competitive EMIs and limited fees. However, it’s important to factor in not just the interest rate but also processing charges, tenure flexibility, and prepayment conditions before finalising a loan.
