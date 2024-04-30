Do you study and work in Canada? Now, there's a 24-hour per week limit

Do you work while studying in Canada to help cover rising costs and live comfortably without relying on financial support from your parents? If so, recent changes to work regulations for international students in Canada, including those from India, might affect you. From now on, you'll be allowed to work off-campus for a maximum of 24 hours per week.

Impact on Indian students

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus will come to an end on April 30, 2024, and it will not be extended," Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced in a press release.

This decision is part of a broader initiative as the Canadian government addresses a surge in international student enrolments across the country.

As an international student with a valid study permit, you will once again be restricted to a maximum of 20 hours of work per week during the academic year. However, you can still work extra hours over the summer break, which is soon approaching. Come September, your weekly limit will increase to 24 hours.

Exceeding these hours could jeopardise your study permit, potentially leading to its revocation and your subsequent return to your home country before completing your programme.

Why is the limit changing?

According to the government, research in Canada and the United States indicates that students who work over 24 hours weekly are at a higher risk of dropping out. Working more than 28 hours is linked to a "considerable decline in academic performance."

The revised limits aim to provide students with more flexibility to earn what they need in a challenging economy while maintaining the primary focus that international students are in Canada to study. "Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed. However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student programme," said Minister Miller.

Why did Canada initially waive the 20-hour work cap for international students?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government temporarily lifted the 20-hour work limit for international students to help alleviate labour shortages across the country.

Working hours restrictions in other countries

Most countries that host international students impose limits on the number of hours these students can work while studying. Australia, for instance, recently adjusted its policy to allow students to work 48 hours every two weeks. In the US, international students must meet additional criteria to be eligible for off-campus work, as highlighted in the release.

In December 2023, the Canadian government increased the cost-of-living threshold that students must meet to qualify for a study permit. This adjustment aims to ensure that students are financially prepared for life in Canada and less dependent on employment.

Changes in post-graduation work permit eligibility

Starting May 15, 2024, international students who begin a college programme delivered through a public-private curriculum licensing arrangement will not qualify for a post-graduation work permit upon graduation. However, those who commenced such programmes before May 15, 2024, will still be eligible for the permit, provided they meet all other criteria, according to the release.

Popularity of Canada among Indian students

Canada ranks as the third-most popular destination for Indian students. A 2022 report from the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) revealed that there were 319,130 Indian students in Canada. In both colleges and universities across Canada, Indian students comprise the majority of international student seats.

With agency inputs