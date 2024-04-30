US is prioritising Indian student visas on Biden's order: Eric Garcetti

The United States Embassy and Consulates are prioritising student visa applications in India, while also working to reduce wait times for other visa categories, said Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, during a recent interview at the American Centre.

Biden's directive on visa wait times

"It's the first time, I think, in American history that a President (Joe Biden) has instructed an ambassador to reduce those visa waiting times," he said.





The US Mission is striving to enable more Indian students to pursue education in the US, in anticipation of an increase in visa applications this year.

The 'American-dream' of Indians

In 2022, the US consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas, more than any other country. This record-breaking number is expected to rise as more Indian students seek academic opportunities in the US.

According to a recent report titled Oxford International’s Student Global Mobility Index (SGMI), despite concerns about affordability, safety, and security, the US continues to be the preferred destination for 69 per cent of Indian students planning to study abroad.

The UK ranks second with 54 per cent, followed by Canada at 43 per cent, and Australia at 27 per cent.

Key highlights of the report:

— 69% of the surveyed Indian students voted for the US as the preferred country to pursue higher education over other countries like the UK (54%), Canada (43%) and Australia (27%)

— The quality of education and renowned universities are the top reasons for Indian students choosing a country for higher education

— Parents/guardians are the most significant influencers in the decision to pursue education abroad among Indian students

As more Indian students choose American universities for their education, the ties between the two countries will continue to strengthen, fostering a long-lasting relationship that benefits both nations, Ambassador Garcetti remarked.