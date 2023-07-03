Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Don't dodge lender if default is imminent; request for loan recast instead

Don't dodge lender if default is imminent; request for loan recast instead

Also explore options such as swapping higher-cost debt with lower-cost alternatives, and debt consolidation

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recently published Financial Stability Report of 2023 reveals that retail loans have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8 per cent between March 2021 and March 2023. Over the same timeframe, the share of unsecured retail loans (expressed as a percentage of total retail loans) rose from 22.9 per cent to 25.2 per cent. May 2023 saw credit card spends reach a new high of about Rs 1.4 trillion.
Media reports suggest that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase risk weights on unsecured loans, which include personal loans and credit cards, to tamp down their rapid growth. In these times of high inflation, elevated borrowing costs, and job losses in certain sectors, borrowers should tread cautiously when availing unsecured loans. And they should act swiftly when they find themselves sliding into a debt trap.

Keep borrowing under control
An individual’s total EMI on various loans should not exceed 40 per cent of net take-home salary. “Assuming around 30 per cent of your salary is allocated towards home and car loan EMIs, you retain a buffer of a further 10 percentage points for repaying unsecured debt, such as credit card outstandings or personal loan EMIs,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Act before you default
If you are on the verge of defaulting on a loan, communicate with your lender and apprise it of your predicament. “The natural impulse is to run away from the lender. That should be avoided,” says Arun Ramamurthy, director, digital transformation, branding & strategy, Andromeda Loans.

By evading the lender, one risks falling further into debt. Says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), Bankbazaar: “The vicious cycle of missed payments, late fees, penal interest rates, etc., will cause your loan amount to snowball further.”
Let’s now discuss a few strategies that can help a borrower extricate himself from a debt trap.

Address costliest debt first  
Start by ranking your debts in decreasing order of interest rate, and focus on repaying the most expensive loan first.

Consider reducing your EMI next. “Liquidating assets like gold, shares etc., to repay borrowings is a viable way to achieve this,” says Ramamurthy.
Go for loan restructuring  

Borrowers should also consider restructuring their loans, which essentially means requesting the lender to lengthen the tenure and reduce the EMI.
Borrowers should also try to swap higher-cost loans, such as credit card debt (interest rate between 36 and 42 per cent), with a personal loan that might be available for an interest rate between 10 and 20 per cent. “A top-up on an existing home loan can also be utilised to reduce the burden of unsecured debt,” says Shetty.

Consolidate your debt  
Debt consolidation refers to the conversion of multiple smaller loans into one large loan. “Securing this larger loan might require you to put up collateral, but the interest rate is likely to be lower and the tenure could be longer, both of which would lead to a lower EMI,” says Ramamurthy.

However, bear in mind that a debt consolidation loan usually comes with a few restrictions. “The loan can only be utilised to repay existing loans, all of which must be settled within a specific timeframe. Further borrowing is also not permitted, even in emergencies,” warns Shetty.
Mend your credit score

Those struggling to extricate themselves from a debt trap should consider seeking professional help. Once free from this trap, the focus should shift towards improving one’s credit score. “Building a good repayment track record is the key to this,” says Pandya.
Maintain a contingency fund equivalent to six to nine months of household expenditure. “This ensures you won’t need to borrow even during temporary financial troubles, such as job loss or prolonged illness,” says Ramamurthy.

Debt traps: Symptoms and causes
  • Borrowers taking fresh loans to repay current ones is a classic sign of a debt trap
  • Persistent pursuit by collection agents is another  
  • Regularly running out of cash towards the end of the month, necessitating additional borrowings, is another sign
  • Not having a budget; borrowing and spending on impulse, without a concrete plan for how the loan will be repaid can lead to a debt trap
  • Forgetting due date for repayment, paying just the minimum amount on credit card debt
  • Have too many secured and unsecured loans running concurrently

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: Growth-oriented with tax stability and rationalisation

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Deposit claims worth Rs 752 cr settled in FY23: Financial Stability Report

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report

How will changes in TCS regime affect international credit card holders?

Explained: How to minimise capital gains tax on property, equity and MFs

How HDFC merger impacts home loan borrowers, FD investors, account holders

ITR to higher pension: Important financial and tax deadlines in July 2023

Investor education can't be left to finfluencers

Topics :Personal Finance Guide to Personal Financeloan defaultFinancial Stability Report

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story