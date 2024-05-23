New driving license rules from June 1: No need for driving tests at RTO

Starting June 1, 2024, getting a driver's licence in India is set to become more convenient, thanks to new regulations announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Applicants will now have the option to take their driving tests at private driving training centres, marking a significant shift from the traditional practice of using government-run Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Here's what you need to know:

Driving tests at private institutions

New Option: Starting June 1, 2024, you can take your driving test at private driving training centres instead of RTOs.

Authorisation: These private institutions will be authorised to conduct tests and issue certificates for licence eligibility.

Application process

You can apply for a driver's licence online via https://parivahan.gov.in/. You can also visit RTO to file an application through a manual process.

The application fee depends on the licence type. You will need to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate your driving skills for license approval.

Licensing-related fees and charges

Learner's Licence (Form 3): Rs 150

Learner's Licence Test (or repeat test): Rs 50

Driving Test (or repeat test): Rs 300

Driving Licence Issue: Rs 200.00

International Driving Permit: Rs 1,000

Addition of Another Vehicle Class to Licence: Rs 500

Renewal of Hazardous Goods Vehicle Authorisation:

Driving Licence Renewal: Rs 200

Late Renewal (after grace period): Rs 300 + Rs 1,000 per year or part thereof from the expiration of the grace period

Driving Instruction School Licence Issue/Renewal

Duplicate Licence for Driving Instruction School: Rs 5,000

Appeal Against Licensing Authority Orders: Rs 500

Change of Address or Other Particulars in Driving Licence: Rs 200

Stricter penalties

Speeding fines: The fine for speeding remains between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

Minors driving: A minor caught driving will face a fine of Rs 25,000. The vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a licence until they turn 25, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Simplified application process

Streamlined documentation: The Ministry has reduced the documentation required for a new licence, depending on whether you’re applying for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler licence. This cuts down the need for physical checkups at RTOs.

New rules for private driving schools

Land requirement: Training centres must have at least 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

Testing facility: Schools must have access to a suitable testing facility.

Trainer qualifications: Trainers need a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and familiarity with biometrics and IT systems.

Training duration

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours over 4 weeks (8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training).

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours over 6 weeks (8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training).