Hyderabad man spends Rs 25 lakh on fancy number plate: What it'll cost you

A car owner in Hyderabad has paid Rs 25.5 lakh to secure the fancy registration number '9999' for his vehicle. This was the highest bid amount ever recorded in Telangana, according to officials from the Telangana State Road Transport Authority. The auction, held on Monday, saw participation from 11 bidders.

What is a fancy car/bike number plate?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Often referred to as 'VIP' numbers, fancy registration numbers are chosen for their unique combinations or sequences of digits and alphabets. These numbers are often seen as status symbols and are selected based on personal preferences, lucky numbers, or sentimental value.

How to get a fancy registration number

According to the ministry of road transport and highways, the process to acquire a fancy registration number varies by state but generally involves the following steps:

1. Check availability: Visit the RTO website or office to get the latest list of available fancy numbers for your vehicle.

2. Select a number: Choose a VIP number from the available list.

3. Submit an application: Submit a request to the RTO office, which may include filling out Form 20 for vehicle registration.

4. Pay the fees: Pay the registration fees along with the additional fees for the VIP number.

5. Allocation: The RTO office will process your application and allocate the chosen fancy number to your vehicle.

Additional rules

— Some VIP numbers may only be available for certain types of vehicles.

— Some RTO offices may use a lottery system for allocation.

— Fancy numbers might not be transferable if the vehicle is sold.

— Auctions for VIP numbers might be held annually.

Fees for fancy car/bike number plates

The cost of obtaining a fancy number depends on several factors:

Popularity: Popular or unique combinations often come at a higher price due to increased demand.

Bidding process: The final cost is determined by the bids submitted during the auction.

State regulations: Different states have varying fee structures.

Checking fancy number availability online

1. Visit the RTO website: Most RTOs have an official website with information on vehicle registration.

2. Go to fancy number section: Look for a section dedicated to fancy or VIP numbers

3. Enter vehicle details: Provide your vehicle number or registration details to check availability.

4. Choose a number: Select from the list of available fancy numbers based on your preference.

Getting a fancy registration number in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, about 100 vehicle numbers from the range of 0001 to 9999 are reserved as special vehicle registration numbers These can be accessed only by paying a special fee to the Government Home Department — Transport Section. The fees vary by series, with charges ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2,00,000 depending on the series, as per the ministry of road transport and highways.

Charges for allotment of advance registration numbers by the RTO in Tamil Nadu

Vehicles not exceeding 50cc: Rs 1000

Vehicles exceeding 50cc and three-wheelers: Rs 2,000

Vehicles costing less than Rs 4 lakh: Rs 10,000

Vehicles costing more than Rs 4 lakh: Rs 16,000

Getting a fancy registration number in Delhi

In Delhi, securing a fancy number involves participating in an e-auction. Here’s how:

1. Registration: Register on the auction site, pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000, and obtain a Unique Acknowledgment Number (UAN). The registration window is open for three days.

2. Bidding: The bidding starts on the fourth day and continues until the fifth day. bidders can select up to ten numbers, with bidding closing at 5:00 PM on the fifth day.

3. Allotment letter: Successful bidders receive a confirmation SMS and must obtain a confirmation letter from the DTIDC office to complete the vehicle registration process.

Special registration numbers and costs in Delhi

0001: Rs 5 lakh

0002 to 0009: Rs 3 lakh

0010 to 0099, 0786, 1000, 1111, 7777, and 9999: Rs 2 lakh

0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0300, 0333, etc: Rs 1 lakh

Other special requests: Rs 20,000

Registering for a fancy number in Maharashtra RTO

When checking for the availability of a fancy number in Maharashtra, there is a possibility that others may also be interested in the same number. In such cases, bidding is required. The price categories, according to the ministry of road transport and highways, for obtaining a fancy number in Maharashtra are:

Super elite category: Number like 0001 costs Rs 5,00,000

Elite category: Single-digit numbers like 0002 to 0009 cost Rs 3,00,000

Sequence numbers: numbers like 6789, 8888, 9999, and double-digit numbers like 1122, 0099 cost Rs 2,00,000

Other fancy numbers: numbers like 0300, 0400, 0500, 7000, 9000 cost Rs 1,00,000