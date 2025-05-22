E-Zero FIR to speed up action on cyber frauds: How will it help you?

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a pilot project for an e-Zero FIR system, aimed at fast tracking police crackdown in high-value cyber financial frauds. Initially rolled out in Delhi, the initiative is expected to be extended across India soon. The(MHA) has launched a pilot project for an e-Zero FIR system, aimed at fast tracking police crackdown in high-value cyber financial frauds. Initially rolled out in Delhi, the initiative is expected to be extended across India soon.

The aim of e-Zero is to cut the procedural delay in the first few crucial hours when chances of recovery of lost money is high.

What is the e-Zero FIR system?

The new system, developed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under MHA, will automatically convert complaints of cyber financial crimes involving Rs 10 lakh or more, filed either on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or through the cybercrime helpline 1930, into Zero FIRs.

The complaint will first be registered electronically with Delhi’s e-Crime Police Station and then transferred to the relevant police station based on jurisdiction. Victims must visit the designated cyber crime police station within three days to get the Zero FIR converted into a regular FIR.

How it helps you

For victims of cyber fraud, especially those involving large sums of money, this move brings:

Faster FIR registration, and immediate crackdown

Improved chances of fund recovery through rapid coordination

Removal of jurisdictional delays, which often slow down action

Simplified complaint process via NCRP portal or 1930 helpline

Government’s intent: Speed and security

Announcing the initiative, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “The MHA’s Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab any criminal with unprecedented speed.”

According to an official release, “This initiative will improve conversion of NCRP/1930 complaints into FIRs, enabling easy restoration of money lost by complainants and facilitate punitive action against cyber criminals.”

Also Read

Driven by new criminal law

The e-Zero FIR project has been rolled out under the newly-introduced provisions of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It integrates I4C’s complaint portal, Delhi Police’s e-FIR platform, and the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).