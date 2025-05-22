No commute, no excuse: Build a custom gym at home that's just right for you

As fitness becomes a daily priority for urban Indians, the home gym is no longer a luxury, it’s a lifestyle choice. Whether it’s a corner in your bedroom or a dedicated workout studio, today’s health-conscious professionals are investing in compact, customised fitness zones that suit their routines, budgets, and most importantly, space.

According to a 2025 report by RedSeer, a strategy consulting firm, India’s home fitness equipment market is growing at 12 per cent annually, with metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru driving most of the demand. The post-pandemic shift to hybrid working, combined with rising gym membership costs and travel hassles, has led many to bring their gym into their homes.

“After COVID, I just didn’t want to go back to crowded gyms. I turned my guest room into a workout space,” says Rishabh Sharma, a Gurugram-based tech executive who invested Rs 1.2 lakh in a basic home gym setup. How do you get started? Before you invest in equipment, know what drives you. Are you into strength training, yoga, cardio, or a mix? The cardio buff generally needs a treadmill, spin bike or an elliptical. The strength trainer would think of dumbbells, resistance bands, and a squat rack. The zen seeker is all about yoga mat, mirror wall, foam rollers, and ambient lighting. The HIIT hustler will need space to jump, plyo boxes, a timer, and mats.

“Just as individuals have varying work or learning styles, individuals have their own distinct "fitness personalities" that describe how they engage in exercise and health," said Dr. Richa Mishra, vice president of operations at Anytime Fitness India. "Some are social exercisers, for example, who function best in group settings where community and collective energy fuel their effort. Some are low-key individuals who like quiet, solo exercise during which they can concentrate and recharge. Some are performance-oriented individuals who are results-driven and enjoy quantifiable results and formal programs and high-tech gear. And then there are the health-seekers who think in terms of broad fitness and are looking for mental well-being, recovery, and mobility," she points out. "And finally, there are the adventure-seekers who enjoy playing with new modes of training, from yoga and HIIT to function training. Recognizing your fitness personality helps you select a fitness environment that will help you meet your fitness goals and keep you engaged.”

But first comes the essential kit. According to Delhi based personal trainer (PT) Kishan Verma, “The basic equipment needed for a home gym setup includes dumbbells for versatile weights for various exercises; an adjustable bench for support and stability; resistance bands which are portable and versatile for strength training; kettlebells for weights for dynamic exercises, and finally, an exercise mat that provides comfort and grip for floor exercises and a pull-up bar for upper body exercises like pull-ups and chin-ups.” One of the big myths about a home gym is that one needs a lot of space to set one up. In reality, one doesn't need 500 sq ft - even a 6x6 ft space works if planned right. Convert a balcony, a spare room or even a partitioned section of your living room. Ensure the flooring is shock-absorbent (rubber mats or wooden floors are ideal). Good ventilation and natural light enhance energy levels.

This basic equipment can help you get started with a home gym and perform a variety of exercises. But there is some additional equipment that can enhance your home gym. These include barbells for strength training and weightlifting, weight plates (to add weight to barbells or dumbbells), adjustable dumbbells, TRX suspension trainer for bodyweight exercises, and a medicine ball for core and functional training. A jump rope is also useful for cardio and conditioning, while a foam roller is handy for self-myofascial release and recovery. This equipment can help you vary your workouts, target different muscle groups, and improve overall fitness.

Although well-maintained high-quality equipment is certainly a priority, at the end of the day it is the quality of instruction that ensure one's fitness programme is successful. “Equipment is a piece of machinery, but without proper knowledge and instruction it may not produce the desired result," cautions Dr Mishra. "Anytime Fitness feels that one-on-one training, as given by certified and qualified trainers, is a far greater determining factor for allowing members to achieve their fitness and health goals.” Workouts come in many forms — strength training, cardio, core exercises, and functional fitness. The right mix depends on your goals, and a good trainer will tailor your weekly routine accordingly. For instance, a 40-year-old woman may benefit more from strength training than endless hours of cardio.

“It’s a myth that women shouldn’t lift weights,” says Verma. “As women age, they naturally lose muscle mass and bone density. After their late 30s, it becomes essential to strengthen muscles, joints, and bones — and strength training is the most effective way to do that. Many worry they’ll bulk up like a bodybuilder, but that’s simply not how it works.” Smart mirrors and fitness watches can elevate your home gym experience. Fitness apps like Cult, Nike Training Club, and Apple Fitness+ offer guided workouts and progress tracking. Can you still eat like you used to? When it comes to fitness, food plays a far more significant role than most people realise. According to Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, director At Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital “... around 70-80 per cent of your results depend on what’s on your plate. Exercise is absolutely essential for strength, endurance, and mental well-being, but if your nutrition isn’t aligned with your goals, you’ll struggle to see real, lasting change.”

Think of it this way: you can’t out-train a poor diet. Even the most intense workout routine won’t compensate for frequent junk food or nutrient deficiencies. What you eat influences your metabolism, energy levels, muscle recovery, gut health, and even mood — all of which are crucial to staying consistent with exercise. Getting fitter doesn’t mean turning your whole life upside down. It’s really about making small, doable changes that stick, and over time, they add up in powerful ways. Dr Lakdawala recommends cutting out added sugars — especially the hidden ones in bakery items, ketchups, packaged sauces, pickles, and even so-called “healthy” snacks. Reducing sugar not only helps with weight but also stabilises energy levels and reduces cravings.

"Movement matters, but it doesn’t have to be extreme," he says. "You don’t need to spend hours at the gym. For example, with my hectic schedule, I can’t always make it to a workout, but I stay active by taking the stairs at the hospital, walking between appointments, and skipping the elevator whenever I can. Every bit counts, and it all adds up." When it comes to food, the trick is to focus on balance. Eat more whole foods and less packaged stuff. You don’t need to eat perfectly — just eat mindfully. Stay hydrated. Water plays a key role in energy, digestion, and even mood. Sleep well, and aim for at least 7–8 hours. It affects your energy, focus, and appetite.

Also, don’t ignore stress. A few minutes of deep breathing or stepping away from screens can reset your day. But here’s the most important part: Be consistent, not perfect. You’ll have off days, like everyone else does. Just keep showing up for yourself in small ways. Over time, you’ll notice the changes — not just in how you look, but more importantly, in how you feel. What about increasing protein intake? “Research shows that 9 out of 10 Indians do not meet their daily protein requirements," says Sumit Mathur, general manager (south Asia), Optimum Nutrition. "To help close this protein gap, it's important to follow a balanced, protein-rich diet and consider supplementing it with high-quality whey protein. Derived from cow’s milk, whey protein is a complete protein, providing all the essential amino acids needed to support muscle recovery and growth.”