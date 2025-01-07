Enhance public awareness to prevent spread of HMPV: Health secy to states

As cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) are being detected in India, the Centre has asked states to enhance information, education and communication (IEC) campaigns and awareness among the people to prevent transmission of HMPV.

In a review meeting with states and union territories (UTs) to check the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the public health measures, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001.

“The country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases,” the ministry stated in its official communication.

The meeting comes amid concerns over reports of an outbreak of HMPV in China, followed by detection of seven cases of the virus in India.

The ministry added that HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

“The virus infection is usually mild and self-limiting and most cases recover on their own,” it added.

While states and UTs have been asked to strengthen and review their surveillance of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), the health ministry reiterated that data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country.

“This is also corroborated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s sentinel surveillance data,” the ministry communication added.

The secretary also informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) network.

The central government had already announced last week that it was monitoring the situation closely, stressing that there was no cause for panic as the virus is not new to India.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that while there was no need for panic, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is keeping track of developments and ensuring the country’s preparedness to handle any emerging health challenge.

“A joint monitoring group of the ministry has already recommended increasing the number of laboratories testing for HMPV under the ICMR’s network to better monitor trends throughout the year,” an official in the know said.

Health departments in several states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have begun monitoring the situation closely and issued public health advisories to enhance preparedness.