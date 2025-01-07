India launches new e-visas for foreign students: Here's how they work

India has launched two new visa categories for international students pursuing higher education in Indian academic institutions. The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, includes the 'e-student visa' and the 'e-student-x visa'.

How the new visas work

The e-student visa is available to eligible foreign students registered on the 'Study in India' (SII) portal.

The e-student-x visa is for dependents of e-student visa holders.

Both visa types require applicants to apply through the https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ platform. Verification of applications will be carried out using a unique SII ID, making registration on the SII portal mandatory for all applicants.

“For students wishing to pursue higher education in India, applying through the SII website is a must,” MHA said. Students can apply for a visa only after receiving an admission offer from a partner institution listed on the SII portal.

Key details about the e-student visa

Eligibility: Foreign nationals admitted to recognised institutions offering undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, or other formal programmes.

Duration: Valid for up to five years, with extensions possible in India.

Flexibility: Visa holders can enter India through any authorised immigration check post.

What is the Study in India (SII) portal?

The SII portal is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Education, designed to simplify the admission process for international students. The platform connects students with over 600 partner institutions offering more than 8,000 courses in various disciplines, including engineering, management, sciences, arts, law, paramedical sciences, and niche fields like Buddhist Studies and Yoga.

The courses are available across multiple levels:

Undergraduate (Bachelor’s)

Postgraduate (Master’s)

Doctoral (PhD)

Certification-based programmes

Students can register online by providing basic details, such as name, country, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. “Each student is required to have a unique SII ID, which is essential for tracking applications, visas, and other higher education processes,” officials explained. Without an SII ID, students cannot apply to study or move to India.

Steps for students

1. Register on the SII portal by clicking the 'Register Now' tab.

2. Submit basic personal details to obtain the unique SII ID.

3. Use the ID to:

Apply for courses

Track application progress

Apply for an e-student visa