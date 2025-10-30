Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats

In one of India’s biggest residential deals, a Delhi-NCR businessman has purchased four luxury apartments in DLF’s The Dahlias on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, for ₹380 crore.

The four units together span around 35,000 sq. ft. and are part of DLF’s latest ultra-luxury development within its Golf Links portfolio.

Transaction details and advisory

The deal was facilitated by Rizin Advisory Pvt Ltd “We advised on the transaction,” said Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory.

Market sources, according to The Economic Times, said the buyer already owns a home in The Camellias and chose to buy at The Dahlias as an upgrade, reflecting the growing appetite for super-luxury housing among India’s wealthy.

Inside The Dahlias project The Dahlias forms part of DLF’s DLF5 Golf Links communities, which include The Camellias, The Aralias, and The Magnolias. • The project spans about 7.5 million sq. ft. • It features 420 residences across 29 floors and 8 towers. • There are 15 duplex penthouses and a grand clubhouse. Earlier this year, DLF recorded pre-launch sales of ₹11,816 crore for the project, one of the highest ever in India’s residential market. The development overlooks the proposed Lake Park and is designed to balance privacy, open green spaces, and views through eight interconnected towers arranged in opposing arcs.