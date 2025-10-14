EPF settlement to take 12 months, pension withdrawal extended to 36 months

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time allowed for premature EPF settlement and final pension withdrawals. According to news agency PTI, premature EPF settlement will now be allowed only after 12 months of a person leaving an organisation where they are employed, up from the previous two months. Final pension withdrawal under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) can be made only after 36 months, up from two months.

More time to access funds

ALSO READ| EPFO eases withdrawals: Members can tap 100% of eligible EPF savings For many employees, provident fund savings act as an emergency buffer. Extending the premature settlement period from two months to a year may leave workers without quick access to funds for urgent expenses, such as medical emergencies, home repairs, or debt repayments. Similarly, delaying final pension withdrawal to 36 months could disrupt retirement planning for members who rely on pension continuity or wish to consolidate their funds.

Practical implications for employees Premature EPF settlement: Workers changing jobs will now have to wait up to a year before they can withdraw their provident fund fully, potentially affecting short-term liquidity. Final pension withdrawal: EPS members who expected to claim their pension shortly after leaving service may face cash flow challenges, especially retirees planning post-retirement expenses. Partial withdrawals While the EPFO has liberalised partial withdrawals, allowing access to up to 100 per cent of eligible balances for essential needs, housing, and emergencies, these do not fully substitute for the convenience of premature final settlement. The extended timelines mean members must carefully plan withdrawals.