EPF withdrawal rules explained: When can you withdraw 100% of your corpus?

While the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is primarily meant to help workers build a retirement corpus, there are certain situations in which members can withdraw their entire provident fund balance before retirement.

Many EPF subscribers are aware of partial withdrawal facilities available for purposes such as housing, education or medical needs.

However, fewer know that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules also permit withdrawal of up to 100 per cent of the provident fund corpus in specific hardship situations.

These provisions are intended to provide financial relief when members face prolonged unemployment, establishment closure, legal disputes related to employment, or serious medical needs.

Here is a closer look at when full withdrawal is permitted and how these rules differ from regular EPF withdrawals. Can you withdraw 100% of your EPF balance? In most cases, the answer is no. EPF is a long-term retirement savings scheme, and members are generally allowed only partial withdrawals while they remain employed. Full withdrawal is usually permitted upon retirement or in certain exceptional circumstances recognised by the EPFO. These exceptional cases fall under a special category designed to help members facing financial distress or unforeseen difficulties. Situations where 100% EPF withdrawal is allowed 1. Lockout or closure of the establishment A member may be eligible to withdraw the entire EPF balance if the establishment where they work remains closed or under lockout for more than 15 days and employees are left without compensation.

The provision may also apply where wages have not been paid for more than two months, provided the non-payment is not linked to a strike by employees. Such situations can leave workers without a regular source of income, making access to provident fund savings an important financial lifeline. 2. Dismissal or retrenchment challenged in court EPFO rules also provide relief to employees whose dismissal, discharge or retrenchment has been challenged before a court. If the matter is under judicial consideration, members may be eligible to seek withdrawal under the special-circumstances category, subject to prescribed conditions and documentation requirements. 3. Closure of the establishment for more than six months Where an establishment has remained closed for more than six months and employees continue to be unemployed, EPFO permits withdrawal of the full provident fund balance.

This provision is aimed at helping workers who may have exhausted other sources of income while searching for new employment. 4. Medical treatment for self or family Members facing significant medical expenses may also be allowed to access their EPF savings. The facility applies to treatment of the member or eligible family members, subject to EPFO's conditions and supporting documentation requirements. In such cases, provident fund savings can provide crucial financial support during a medical emergency. What documents may be required to withdraw EPF? Although EPFO permits full withdrawal in the situations mentioned above, members may still need to furnish supporting documents depending on the nature of the claim.

For instance, claims related to establishment closure, employment disputes or medical treatment may require certificates, court records, employer confirmations or medical documents as prescribed under EPFO rules. Subscribers should carefully check the applicable requirements before submitting a withdrawal request. How is this different from regular EPF withdrawals? The rules governing full withdrawal are different from those applicable to routine EPF advances. For most members, EPF withdrawals before retirement are permitted only for specified purposes such as: Medical treatment

Housing-related expenses

Marriage

Higher education

Certain periods of unemployment In such cases, only a portion of the accumulated balance can typically be withdrawn, subject to eligibility conditions.