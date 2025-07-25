Equity funds grab 55% of India's MF assets, Nagaland tops monthly growth

The Indian mutual fund industry continues its expansion, with Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) rising 21.94% year-on-year and 3.61% month-on-month as of June 2025, according to the latest industry data analysed by Icra Analytics.

Where the Growth Is: Equity Takes the Crown

Growth-oriented equity schemes remain the backbone of mutual fund assets, contributing a whopping 54.76% of the total AAUM. This category continues to attract investors looking for long-term wealth creation despite ongoing market volatility.

Debt-oriented schemes contributed 14.88%

Liquid schemes accounted for 12.50%

Geography of Money: Maharashtra Leads, Small States Outpace

While Maharashtra contributed the lion’s share (40.61%) of mutual fund assets—thanks to its deep-rooted financial ecosystem—the real headline-grabbers were India’s smaller and emerging regions, where AAUM growth rates far outpaced national averages.

Top Annual Gainers in AAUM: Nagaland: 100.57% YoY growth Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 56.52% YoY growth Ladakh: 18.17% MoM, strong YoY traction Lakshadweep: 19.18% MoM growth (but -26.98% YoY) Despite their relatively small base, these regions reflect a wave of new investor participation, particularly in equity-oriented schemes, which made up: 90.85% of assets in Ladakh 84.07% in Lakshadweep Amongst the states, Maharashtra lead with a maximum contribution of 40.61% followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and West Bengal whose respective contributions remained below 10% This shows that retail investors in remote areas are embracing market-linked investing over traditional savings like FDs or real estate—likely influenced by smartphone penetration, social media awareness, and simplified onboarding processes through fintechs.