Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

Despite market volatility, equity mutual funds (MFs) have emerged as a preferred wealth creation tool for Indian investors. According to ICRA Analytics, the net Asset Under Management (AUM) of equity mutual funds surged by 335.31% over the last five years, touching ₹33.32 lakh crore in July 2025, compared with just ₹7.65 lakh crore in July 2020.

"SIPs have become a popular tool for managing volatility, allowing investors to invest a fixed amount regularly, benefiting from rupee cost averaging i.e. buying more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high", ICRA Analytics said in a note.

Inflows into equity mutual funds have witnessed a steady rise growing from an outflow of (Rs 3,845 crore) in July 2020 to an inflow of Rs 42,673 crore in July 2025. On a year-on-year basis, inflows have increased by 15.08 per cent from Rs 37,082 crore in July 2024, while month-on-month, it has gone up by nearly 81.06 per cent as compared with Rs 23,568 crore in June 2025.

"Inflows into equity mutual funds has witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years as investors are increasingly adopting a long-term perspective, recognizing that short-term market fluctuations are part of the journey toward wealth creation. Historical data shows that markets tend to recover and reward patient investors over time. Sectoral/thematic funds drew the highest inflows at Rs 9,426.03 crore as investors, particularly in the retail segment, continue to seek new growth opportunities and explore avenues to generate alpha or higher returns. This was followed by flexi cap funds and small cap funds which attracted inflows to the tune of Rs 7,654.33 crore and Rs 6,484.43 crore respectively as investors prefer diversified allocation and higher returns," said Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics.

The standout performers in the past five years have been small-cap funds (31.7%) and mid-cap funds (27.36%), followed by multi-cap and contra/value funds, which consistently generated returns above 24%. Key Takeaways for Retail Investors Stay Long Term: Equity MFs reward patience. Short-term volatility is natural but long-term compounding works in your favour. Use SIPs Wisely: SIPs help reduce timing risk and build wealth steadily. Increasing SIP amounts with rising income accelerates wealth creation. Diversify: Don’t bet only on small or thematic funds. A mix of large-cap stability + mid/small-cap growth works best. Compare with FDs: While fixed deposits today offer around 6-7% returns, MFs have delivered 20-30% CAGR in some categories over five years, significantly outperforming.