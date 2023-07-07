Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

The last date for filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 is July 31. A belated return will attract late fees under Section 234F, which can be Rs 5,000 if the taxable income exceeds Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, you will be entitled to claim an income tax refund when the taxes paid on your behalf are more than your tax liability.

You are eligible to get an income tax refund from the government if you have paid taxes in excess of your financial liability for the applicable financial year. The applicable refund amount will be calculated at the time of filing ITR and credited to you as and when the refund is processed by the income tax authorities.





When can you claim a tax refund?



According to Paisabazaar, following are key instances when an Income Tax Refund can be claimed:

You did not furnish all the investment proofs to your organization. As a result, the amount of taxes deducted by your employer exceeded your actual tax liability for the particular FY. Excess TDS was deducted on your interest income from bank FDs or bonds. The advance tax paid by you on self-assessment exceeded your tax liability for the applicable FY as per the regular assessment. In case of double taxation, for example – when a person is a citizen of one country but derives income from another country. However, there are a few countries with which India has Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). This means you can claim a tax refund if you are a non-resident Indian working in a foreign country with which India has DTAA. For example, you hold a non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposit in an Indian bank. The interest earned on such deposits shall be taxed as per the applicable slab rate. However, if you qualify to be a tax resident of the foreign country where you reside, you may claim a tax refund for the TDS deducted on interests earned in India on your NRO deposit. Also Read: Common mistakes you should avoid while filing your ITR



How to get a tax refund?



To get a tax refund, it is important to ensure that correct income tax refund (ITR) is filed before the due date. While submitting your ITR for claiming the income tax refund, you have to include all your income and claim various exemptions and deductions available to you.



If taxes deducted as well as paid by the taxpayer exceed the tax liability worked out while filing the ITR, you will get the refund after your ITR is processed.



How can we check the status of refund ?

You can check the status of your tax refund by visiting the official website of the Income Tax Department and using the "Refund/Demand Status" option. You will need to provide your PAN and select the relevant assessment year to check the status.

How long does the refund take?





Also Read: Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 16 days in FY23: CBDT "The time taken for a tax refund to be processed can vary. Generally, the Income Tax Department aims to process refunds within a few months from the date of filing the return. After you have filed your IT returns and verified the same, income tax refund time taken is usually 20-45 days after ITR has been processed. However, this time period is not fixed and may vary," said Aditya Chopra, Managing Partner, Victoriam Legalis - Advocates & Solicitors.

What happens if the refund is above 50000?





It's important to respond to any such notice or communication promptly and provide the necessary documents or explanations as requested by the department.



Is the income tax refund taxable?



The interest is calculated from 1 April of the applicable assessment year till the date of issuing the refund if the return of income is furnished on or before the ITR filing due date. While in cases of delayed income tax filing, the interest on the refund amount is calculated from the date of furnishing return to the date on which the refund is granted. No interest is payable if the refund is less than 10 per cent of the tax payable.

The status of your income tax refund easily be checked from the official website of Income Tax Department or NSDL."The process for issuing income tax refund generally takes 20-45 days after e-verification of the income tax return. However, in case of delay, the Income Tax Department would pay interest on delayed income tax refund.All income tax refunds are credited directly to the bank account of the taxpayer, unlike earlier, when income tax refunds above Rs.50,000/- were paid through cheque," said Vipul Jai, Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors