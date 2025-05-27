Explained: Bengaluru ranks with San Francisco, Tokyo as global AI hotspot

Bengaluru has been named among the top 12 global tech powerhouses in CBRE’s newly released Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, cementing its status as a critical node in the global technology economy. With over 1 million tech professionals, the city now stands alongside San Francisco, New York, Tokyo, and London as one of the world’s deepest and most competitive tech talent markets.

CBRE, leading real estate consulting firm, released its latest report, ‘Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025’, highlighting global tech talent dynamics across 115 markets. Through a comprehensive analysis, the report evaluates these markets based on the availability, quality, and cost of tech talent and classifies them into three categories: Powerhouse (12 markets with large, deep, and highly competitive talent pools), Established (63 mature markets with consistent talent pipelines), and Emerging (40 growth-focused markets with improving capabilities). The report identifies Bengaluru as among the top 12 global tech powerhouses, alongside leading markets including Beijing, Boston, London, New York Metro, Paris, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto.

Bengaluru is the largest tech talent market in the Asia-Pacific region, along with Beijing and Shanghai, with its tech workforce exceeding 1 million, noted the report. This makes the city a critical node in the global technology and innovation landscape.

The report underscores Bengaluru's leadership in AI development talent, stating that it has the most AI-related professionals in India, placing it on par with established US clusters like San Francisco and New York. In terms of demographics, Bengaluru ranks 4th among the 12 tech powerhouse markets in share of working-age population, with 75.5% of its population falling in the working-age bracket. Moreover, the city recorded a 2.4% growth in working-age population between 2019 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing globally in this segment.

"The city’s startup ecosystem, supported by 28 unicorns, benefits from favourable business regulations and strong institutional support. A key driver of its growth is the presence of leading educational institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which contribute to a steady pipeline of skilled talent and anchor high-value functions in AI, data science, engineering, and product development. These factors have powered a 12% increase in tech employment between 2018 and 2023, aligning with global growth trends," added the report.

In 2024, Bengaluru attracted 140 VC deals worth $3.3 billion, including 34 deals in AI, solidifying its status as a top global destination for AI innovation and investment.

Beyond Bengaluru, the report highlights the rising momentum in other Indian cities including Ahmedabad and Jaipur. According to the report findings, Delhi-NCR closed 183 VC deals totalling $1.9 billion, including 42 in AI, and continues to foster innovation through its 15 unicorns and 16 IPOs. Mumbai followed with 167 deals worth $4.9 billion, including 26 in AI, backed by 7 unicorns and 47 IPOs, making it one of India’s most capital-rich tech corridors.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Jaipur have emerged as high-potential, cost-effective tech markets. Ahmedabad’s growth in software, IT services, and fintech is further bolstered by infrastructure projects like the 22 million-sq.-ft.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is set to house 550 companies and employ over 20,000 people. Jaipur, with its strong education base and favourable cost structure, is attracting a mix of startups and domestic IT services firms, especially those seeking an edge over pricier hubs like Delhi-NCR

“The tech sector has traditionally been an accelerator of economic transformation, as businesses and consumers increasingly rely on new and improved tech products and services. It has become a larger part of the global economy and has driven innovation and collaboration across geographic boundaries. Companies worldwide are looking farther afield for more tech talent to deploy new, transformative technologies like artificial intelligence for operational efficiencies. Our analysis also provides insight into how the size and depth of each market's tech talent pool contribute to real estate demand," said Ada Choi, Head of Research -APAC, CBRE.

Key takeaways:

Tech Employment Growth and Funding: Despite a hiring slowdown, tech industry employment growth and venture capital funding remain robust. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key driver, accounting for a record $129 billion in funding in 2024.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Tech Talent Markets: APAC leads in the size of tech talent markets, with Beijing, Bengaluru and Shanghai each boasting over one million tech workers.

AI Development Talent Concentration: The U.S. and India are the primary hubs for AI development talent and demand, while the fastest growth in AI talent is occurring in the U.S., Poland and Germany.

Labour and Real Estate are Top Expenses: Labour costs represent the largest expense for most non-manufacturing tech companies, followed by real estate.

Factors Driving Emerging Markets: Growth is being propelled by improved education, lower operating costs and an attractive quality of life. Remote work has further boosted emerging market talent.

India’s tech strength spreads beyond bengaluru CBRE’s report also highlights growing momentum in other Indian cities: Delhi-NCR: 183 VC deals totaling ₹15,830 crore (USD 1.9 billion), with 42 in AI, backed by 15 unicorns and 16 IPOs. Mumbai: 167 deals worth ₹40,900 crore (USD 4.9 billion), including 26 in AI, making it a top capital-rich tech corridor. Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook for Tech: Continued innovation is expected to fuel the next economic growth cycle, sustaining long-term demand for tech talent.

Ahmedabad: Supported by infrastructure like GIFT City, expected to house 550 firms and employ 20,000 people.

Jaipur: Leveraging its strong education base and lower costs to attract IT and startup activity.