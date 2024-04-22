Explained: Now, you can buy health insurance even if you are over 65

Good news for everyone! You can now buy health insurance in India no matter how old you are. This wasn't possible before, as there was an age limit of 65 years. By abolishing the maximum age restriction on purchasing health insurance plans, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) wants to foster a more inclusive and accessible healthcare ecosystem, ensuring adequate protection against unforeseen medical expenses.

According to the previous guidelines, individuals were allowed to purchase a new insurance policy only till the age of 65. However, with the recent amendment, which has been effective from April 1, anyone, regardless of age, is eligible to buy a new health insurance policy.

What does this mean?

More people can get health insurance and be financially protected from unexpected medical bills.



Insurance companies must offer plans for all ages, including seniors, children, and families.



They can't reject you because of pre-existing health conditions, even serious ones like cancer or heart disease.

Additional benefits:

You can pay your premiums in installments to make it easier on your wallet.



Treatments using traditional Indian medicine systems like Ayurveda or Yoga are now covered by insurance, with no limit on the amount.



If you have a policy that covers benefits (like hospitalization), you can make claims with different insurance companies for the same illness, giving you more options.



Seniors will have a special channel to address their complaints and claims, ensuring faster and better service.

